Tom Hoge Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Tom Hoge hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 38th-place finish in The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii his last time in competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Hoge's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -7, over his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In 2023, Hoge finished 41st (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Hoge's Recent Performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 1.310 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoge's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.253 last season ranked 155th on TOUR, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge ranked ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.706.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 66th last season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranked 52nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|295.9
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|67.36%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.63
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|39
|23.50%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|12.87%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hoge's Best Finishes
- Hoge last season participated in 33 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times (69.7%).
- Last season Hoge's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he won the title with a score of -10.
- Hoge's 897 points last season placed him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.002. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where his 10.182 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.679.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.575, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.986) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2022. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.253
|-0.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.706
|3.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.134
|-1.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.162
|0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.482
|1.310
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hoge's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|12
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|54
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|4
|63-72-65-64
|-20
|115
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|9
|70-66-65-69
|-10
|75
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|13
|68-67-70-70
|-9
|55
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|1
|60-60-62
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|3
|66-71-68-64
|-23
|170
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|41
|68-70-67-67
|-8
|12
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|32
|71-66-68-66
|-17
|23
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|71-70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|67-71-68-71
|-7
|58
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|78-68-62-70
|-10
|180
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-70-72-74
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.