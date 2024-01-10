Tom Hoge Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.002. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where his 10.182 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.679.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.575, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.