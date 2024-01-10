PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tom Hoge Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Tom Hoge hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 38th-place finish in The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Hoge's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -7, over his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In 2023, Hoge finished 41st (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Hoge's Recent Performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 1.310 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoge's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.253 last season ranked 155th on TOUR, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge ranked ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.706.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 66th last season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranked 52nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance137295.9298.9
    Greens in Regulation %9267.36%70.37%
    Putts Per Round5228.6328.6
    Par Breakers3923.50%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance3612.87%11.11%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hoge's Best Finishes

    • Hoge last season participated in 33 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times (69.7%).
    • Last season Hoge's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he won the title with a score of -10.
    • Hoge's 897 points last season placed him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.002. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where his 10.182 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.679.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.575, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.986) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2022. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.253-0.956
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.7063.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.134-1.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1620.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4821.310

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hoge's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship1269-70-70-70-954
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open463-72-65-64-20115
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP970-66-65-69-1075
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina1368-67-70-70-955
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC66-73-3--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    December 9-11QBE Shootout160-60-62E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions366-71-68-64-23170
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4168-70-67-67-812
    January 19-22The American Express3271-66-68-66-1723
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4871-70-73-70-38
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1467-71-68-71-758
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-74+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship378-68-62-70-10180
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC74-74+4--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-75+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-69-69-67-1211
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-70-72-74+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5266-74-69-74+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6574-69-77-85+175
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

