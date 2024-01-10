PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Taylor Pendrith starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2022 at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Pendrith missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his only recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022.
    • When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Pendrith's Recent Performances

    • Pendrith has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -18 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Taylor Pendrith has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pendrith has an average of 3.300 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pendrith .

    Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance30310.4310.6
    Greens in Regulation %2869.53%77.78%
    Putts Per Round16729.5530.0
    Par Breakers13021.16%28.13%
    Bogey Avoidance2712.63%7.29%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Pendrith's Best Finishes

    • Pendrith last season participated in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 63.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Pendrith's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he shot -18 and finished third.
    • Pendrith's 379 points last season ranked him 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3200.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1030.0141.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.1131.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.026-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1953.300

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Pendrith's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship6771-70-71-77+13
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open4471-67-66-69-119
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open6666-72-71-79+84
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1569-66-65-69-1350
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC71-67-70-8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open6069-75-72-77+55
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am771-69-71-64-1283
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5773-69-68-74E5
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4269-69-69-71-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-74+7--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6967-73-72-80+44
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship7077-66-76-72+32
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-68-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3065-70-72-68-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-69-74-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6077-69-76-76+106
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-70-77E4
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-64-67-73-1755
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship669-66-68-66-1960
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.