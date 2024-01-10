Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Pendrith has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -18 those three times he's made the cut.

Taylor Pendrith has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.