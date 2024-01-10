Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2022 at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Pendrith missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his only recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Pendrith's Recent Performances
- Pendrith has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -18 those three times he's made the cut.
- Taylor Pendrith has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pendrith has an average of 3.300 in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|310.4
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|69.53%
|77.78%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.55
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|130
|21.16%
|28.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.63%
|7.29%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Pendrith's Best Finishes
- Pendrith last season participated in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 63.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Pendrith's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he shot -18 and finished third.
- Pendrith's 379 points last season ranked him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.320
|0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.014
|1.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.113
|1.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.026
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.195
|3.300
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Pendrith's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|67
|71-70-71-77
|+1
|3
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|9
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|66
|66-72-71-79
|+8
|4
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-66-65-69
|-13
|50
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-70
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|60
|69-75-72-77
|+5
|5
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|71-69-71-64
|-12
|83
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|73-69-68-74
|E
|5
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|69-69-69-71
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|67-73-72-80
|+4
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|77-66-76-72
|+3
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|65-70-72-68
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-69-74-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|77-69-76-76
|+10
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-70-77
|E
|4
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|55
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|60
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.