Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Montgomery has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Montgomery has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.

Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Montgomery has an average of 3.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.