Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Taylor Montgomery (R) of the United States smiles as he walks to the 17th tee with Adam Long (L) during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 09, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
After he finished 12th in this tournament in 2023, Taylor Montgomery has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Montgomery has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2023. He finished 12th, posting a score of -12.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Montgomery's Recent Performances
- Montgomery has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Montgomery has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has an average of 3.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery is averaging 2.721 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|303.8
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|185
|62.96%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.38
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|13
|25.33%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|13.89%
|9.88%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Montgomery's Best Finishes
- Montgomery teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 70%.
- Last season Montgomery's best performance came at The American Express, where he shot -24 and finished fifth.
- Montgomery earned 823 points last season, which ranked him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.206
|-1.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.515
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.278
|0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.919
|3.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.477
|2.721
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Montgomery's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-71-72-64
|-13
|190
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|73
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|15
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|51
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|13
|69-71-73-62
|-9
|55
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|65-70-67-66
|-16
|65
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|57
|71-68-76-70
|+5
|5
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-66-65-69
|-13
|50
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|64-66-70-68
|-12
|54
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|5
|64-69-65-66
|-24
|110
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|31
|67-71-75-75
|E
|23
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|75-67-73-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|70-73-66-76
|-3
|11
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|68-74-69-71
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|75-70-76-71
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|71-73-76-72
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|74-66-68-67
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.