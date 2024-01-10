PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Taylor Montgomery (R) of the United States smiles as he walks to the 17th tee with Adam Long (L) during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 09, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    After he finished 12th in this tournament in 2023, Taylor Montgomery has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Montgomery has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2023. He finished 12th, posting a score of -12.
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Montgomery's Recent Performances

    • Montgomery has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Montgomery has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has an average of 3.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery is averaging 2.721 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Montgomery .

    Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance71303.8301.8
    Greens in Regulation %18562.96%74.69%
    Putts Per Round127.3828.7
    Par Breakers1325.33%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance9213.89%9.88%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Montgomery's Best Finishes

    • Montgomery teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 70%.
    • Last season Montgomery's best performance came at The American Express, where he shot -24 and finished fifth.
    • Montgomery earned 823 points last season, which ranked him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.206-1.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-0.5150.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.2780.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.9193.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4772.721

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Montgomery's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship368-71-72-64-13190
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship972-68-67-69-1273
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1570-66-66-67-1551
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina1369-71-73-62-955
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship1065-70-67-66-1665
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5771-68-76-70+55
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1569-66-65-69-1350
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1264-66-70-68-1254
    January 19-22The American Express564-69-65-66-24110
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3167-71-75-75E23
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3975-67-73-74+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4470-73-66-76-311
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2268-74-69-71-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-71+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-66-66-70-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship6575-70-76-71+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4171-73-76-72+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-73-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3774-66-68-67-566
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-69-66-68-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-74-67-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-66-69-68-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic869-65-67-63-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

