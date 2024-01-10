Takumi Kanaya Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Takumi Kanaya will appear in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii from January 11-14 after a 31st-place finish in Chiba, Japan at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Kanaya has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of -3.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Kanaya's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kanaya has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Kanaya has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of even par across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Takumi Kanaya has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Kanaya has an average of -3.587 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kanaya has an average of -7.564 in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|279.9
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.11%
|14.29%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.56%
|16.67%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's Best Finishes
- Kanaya took part in three tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times (66.7%).
- Last season Kanaya's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot +1 and finished 31st in that event.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-5.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.564
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|53
|72-67-70-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|69-74-68-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.