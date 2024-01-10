Takumi Kanaya Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Kanaya has an average finish of 42nd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Kanaya has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of even par across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Takumi Kanaya has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.

Kanaya has an average of -3.587 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.