Stewart Cink Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Stewart Cink Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    In his most recent tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Stewart Cink ended the weekend at -11, good for a 44th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 seeking better results.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last four trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Cink has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 28th.
    • In Cink's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished 21st after posting a score of -11.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Cink's Recent Performances

    • Cink has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Cink has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Stewart Cink has averaged 299.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cink has an average of 1.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cink has an average of -1.422 in his past five tournaments.
    Cink's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance56305.5299.9
    Greens in Regulation %13066.04%59.52%
    Putts Per Round8528.9328.4
    Par Breakers12721.32%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance6913.61%5.95%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cink's Best Finishes

    • Cink took part in 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Last season Cink put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished seventh with a score of -18 (six shots back of the winner).
    • Cink collected 156 points last season, placing 173rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Cink's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.317-3.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.108-2.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.0982.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.0841.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.410-1.422

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cink's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship4570-72-71-69-69
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open4469-66-71-67-119
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5768-71-74-72+55
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii2166-68-67-68-1137
    January 19-22The American Express4167-68-70-68-1512
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open6569-72-76-74+74
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-79+8--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-81+9--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC68-73-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6771-66-78-74+54
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3473-65-66-67-1318
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6073-71-78-76+106
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-64-3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-73-71-72E36
    July 27-303M Open3774-63-67-71-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-68-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship764-67-66-69-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-69-66-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

