Stewart Cink Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Stewart Cink ended the weekend at -11, good for a 44th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 seeking better results.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last four trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Cink has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 28th.
- In Cink's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished 21st after posting a score of -11.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Cink's Recent Performances
- Cink has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Cink has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- Stewart Cink has averaged 299.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cink has an average of 1.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cink has an average of -1.422 in his past five tournaments.
Cink's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|305.5
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|66.04%
|59.52%
|Putts Per Round
|85
|28.93
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|127
|21.32%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.61%
|5.95%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cink's Best Finishes
- Cink took part in 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Cink put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished seventh with a score of -18 (six shots back of the winner).
- Cink collected 156 points last season, placing 173rd in the FedExCup standings.
Cink's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.317
|-3.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.108
|-2.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.098
|2.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.084
|1.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.410
|-1.422
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cink's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|45
|70-72-71-69
|-6
|9
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|9
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|57
|68-71-74-72
|+5
|5
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|66-68-67-68
|-11
|37
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|41
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|12
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-72-76-74
|+7
|4
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|71-66-78-74
|+5
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|73-65-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|73-71-78-76
|+10
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-64
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-73-71-72
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|74-63-67-71
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|7
|64-67-66-69
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.