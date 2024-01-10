Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he produced a 4.510 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 8.804 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 4.505. In that event, he finished second.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.164, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 23rd in that event).