Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Si Woo Kim, the previous winner in this tournamanet after shooting -18 on the par-70 course at Waialae Country Club in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Kim has played the Sony Open in Hawaii three times of late, with one win. His average score has been -13, and his average finish has been 27th.
    • Kim is the previous winner at the Sony Open in Hawaii, winning with a score of -18 in 2023.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Kim has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.955 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging -2.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.462 last season, which ranked 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranked 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.321.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 163rd last season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranked 46th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance130296.9294.6
    Greens in Regulation %13465.89%69.44%
    Putts Per Round4628.5729.3
    Par Breakers11921.44%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance4012.94%10.49%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim last season played 28 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he took home the title with a score of -18.
    • Kim collected 1372 points last season, ranking 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he produced a 4.510 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 8.804 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 4.505. In that event, he finished second.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.164, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 23rd in that event).
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4620.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.321-2.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.2011.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.308-1.955
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.676-2.232

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open864-68-67-67-1883
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4571-66-69-72-29
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5267-74-73-71+16
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open3568-69-69-73-120
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii167-67-64-64-18500
    January 19-22The American Express2270-64-69-66-1938
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2569-73-72-73-132
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2372-69-67-70-635
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC76-71+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3971-74-74-70+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2769-74-68-72-531
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3969-74-72-70-315
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2973-72-72-72+131
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4368-72-70-73-112
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson265-66-68-63-22245
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2967-70-70-73E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday471-68-71-73-5140
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

