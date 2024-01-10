Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Si Woo Kim, the previous winner in this tournamanet after shooting -18 on the par-70 course at Waialae Country Club in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Kim has played the Sony Open in Hawaii three times of late, with one win. His average score has been -13, and his average finish has been 27th.
- Kim is the previous winner at the Sony Open in Hawaii, winning with a score of -18 in 2023.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kim has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.955 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging -2.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.462 last season, which ranked 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranked 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.321.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 163rd last season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranked 46th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|296.9
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|65.89%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.57
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|119
|21.44%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|12.94%
|10.49%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim last season played 28 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he took home the title with a score of -18.
- Kim collected 1372 points last season, ranking 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he produced a 4.510 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 8.804 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 4.505. In that event, he finished second.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.164, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 23rd in that event).
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.462
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.321
|-2.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.201
|1.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.308
|-1.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.676
|-2.232
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|8
|64-68-67-67
|-18
|83
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|45
|71-66-69-72
|-2
|9
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|52
|67-74-73-71
|+1
|6
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|35
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|20
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|67-67-64-64
|-18
|500
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|22
|70-64-69-66
|-19
|38
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|69-73-72-73
|-1
|32
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|72-69-67-70
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|69-74-68-72
|-5
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|15
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|73-72-72-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|12
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-68-63
|-22
|245
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|67-70-70-73
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|140
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.