Seamus Power Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
After he placed third in this tournament in 2022, Seamus Power has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Power has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of -14.
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2022, he finished third after posting a score of -19.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Power's Recent Performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Power has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -1.152 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -6.094 Strokes Gained: Total.
Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 last season (110th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranked 98th, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power had a -0.354 mark (169th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Power registered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 63rd on TOUR, while he ranked 38th with a putts-per-round average of 28.50. He broke par 21.95% of the time (94th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|300.0
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.45%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.50
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|94
|21.95%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|13.96%
|13.27%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Power's Best Finishes
- Power played 24 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 70.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Power's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot -15 and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 1133 points last season, Power ranked 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.080 (he finished 30th in that event).
- Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.578.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.601.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Power delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.677, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023. That ranked 13th in the field.
Power's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.034
|-1.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.354
|-1.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.139
|-0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.202
|-1.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.046
|-6.094
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Power's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|71-71-67-71
|-8
|23
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|49
|67-69-74-74
|E
|9
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|65-65-65-70
|-19
|500
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|3
|67-68-63-68
|-18
|125
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-68-67-66
|-15
|93
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|25
|68-69-70-70
|-15
|39
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|72-64-73-69
|-9
|51
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|20
|71-71-66-69
|-7
|43
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|71-70-67-69
|-7
|58
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|72
|72-74-76-78
|+12
|3
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|73-72-73-77
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|47
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|44
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-73-75-74
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.