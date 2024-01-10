Seamus Power Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Power has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Power has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Power is averaging -1.152 Strokes Gained: Putting.