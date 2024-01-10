PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Scott Stallings of the United States tees off the 18th hole during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on October 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Scott Stallings missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better outcome January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Stallings at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Stallings' first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Stallings' Recent Performances

    • Stallings has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Stallings has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
    • Scott Stallings has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stallings is averaging 1.502 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stallings has an average of 1.630 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Stallings .

    Stallings' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance88301.1306.6
    Greens in Regulation %13265.94%72.92%
    Putts Per Round16029.4930.0
    Par Breakers17919.58%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance14414.88%12.15%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Stallings' Best Finishes

    • Stallings last season participated in 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Last season Stallings had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of -26 (three shots back of the winner).
    • Stallings' 282 points last season placed him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Stallings' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.031-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.1380.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0900.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.2721.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.2881.630

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Stallings' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-73-1154
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4073-66-69-69-314
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5872-69-72-73+25
    November 17-20The RSM Classic5470-66-67-73-66
    December 9-11QBE Shootout561-66-62E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions2567-72-68-70-1539
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1567-70-72-69-951
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2366-73-69-70-635
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+7--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6971-74-72-75+44
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2670-77-69-72E37
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5666-72-68-76-26
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-69-71-85
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6074-71-75-71+75
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6267-69-69-74-15
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-70-68-75-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship268-67-65-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

