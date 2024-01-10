Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Scott Stallings of the United States tees off the 18th hole during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on October 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Scott Stallings missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better outcome January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Stallings' first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Stallings' Recent Performances
- Stallings has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Stallings has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Scott Stallings has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stallings is averaging 1.502 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stallings has an average of 1.630 in his past five tournaments.
Stallings' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.1
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|65.94%
|72.92%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.49
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|179
|19.58%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|14.88%
|12.15%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Stallings' Best Finishes
- Stallings last season participated in 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Last season Stallings had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of -26 (three shots back of the winner).
- Stallings' 282 points last season placed him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Stallings' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.031
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.138
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.090
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.272
|1.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.288
|1.630
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Stallings' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-73
|-11
|54
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|40
|73-66-69-69
|-3
|14
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|58
|72-69-72-73
|+2
|5
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|54
|70-66-67-73
|-6
|6
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|5
|61-66-62
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|25
|67-72-68-70
|-15
|39
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|67-70-72-69
|-9
|51
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|66-73-69-70
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|71-74-72-75
|+4
|4
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-77-69-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|56
|66-72-68-76
|-2
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-69-71
|-8
|5
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-71-75-71
|+7
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|67-69-69-74
|-1
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-70-68-75
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|68-67-65-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.