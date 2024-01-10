Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
In his last competition, Samuel Stevens missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better result January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Stevens has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of E and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Stevens' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Stevens has an average finish of 50th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has an average of -2.759 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging -0.789 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|310.6
|313.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|67.45%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.16
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|133
|21.12%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|14.10%
|13.54%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Stevens' Best Finishes
- Stevens participated in 33 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 60.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Stevens put up his best performance at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of -14 (one shot back of the winner).
- Stevens earned 670 points last season, which ranked him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.400
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.049
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.116
|2.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.314
|-2.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.154
|-0.789
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Stevens' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|67
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|3
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|57
|70-69-71-75
|+5
|5
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|67
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|4
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-72-73-73
|-4
|55
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|34
|68-75-68-70
|-6
|21
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-70-65-74
|-11
|29
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|69-65-68-69
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|72-68-68-66
|-14
|300
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-70-72-72
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|65-68-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-72-73-79
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|71-66-72-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
