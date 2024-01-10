PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Samuel Stevens missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better result January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Stevens has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of E and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Stevens' Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Stevens has an average finish of 50th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Stevens has an average finishing position of 50th in his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has an average of -2.759 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging -0.789 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance28310.6313.2
    Greens in Regulation %9167.45%67.71%
    Putts Per Round12429.1629.4
    Par Breakers13321.12%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance10214.10%13.54%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Stevens' Best Finishes

    • Stevens participated in 33 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 60.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Last season Stevens put up his best performance at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of -14 (one shot back of the winner).
    • Stevens earned 670 points last season, which ranked him 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.4000.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.049-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green660.1162.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.314-2.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.154-0.789

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Stevens' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship6773-68-73-71-33
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5770-69-71-75+55
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 19-22The American Express6770-68-66-74-104
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open1366-72-73-73-455
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3468-75-68-70-621
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-69+3--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open1568-70-65-74-1129
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship369-65-68-69-1793
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open272-68-68-66-14300
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-70-72-72E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3465-68-69-69-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship7271-72-73-79+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2971-66-72-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-72-72-76+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open4375-67-70-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-70-73-70-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-67-2--
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

