Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Sami Valimaki will compete January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. In his last tournament he placed 68th in The Open Championship, shooting +9 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Valimaki's first time playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Valimaki's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Valimaki has an average finish of 58th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Valimaki has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of +6 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Sami Valimaki has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Valimaki has an average of 0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging -7.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.4
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.81%
|59.57%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.88
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|17.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|17.90%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Valimaki's Best Finishes
- Valimaki participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times (100%).
- Last season Valimaki's best performance came when he shot +9 and finished 68th at The Open Championship.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.910
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.015
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Valimaki's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
