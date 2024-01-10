Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Valimaki has an average finish of 58th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Valimaki has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of +6 over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Sami Valimaki has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.

Valimaki has an average of 0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.