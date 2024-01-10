PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Sami Valimaki will compete January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. In his last tournament he placed 68th in The Open Championship, shooting +9 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Valimaki's first time playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Valimaki's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Valimaki has an average finish of 58th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Valimaki has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of +6 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sami Valimaki has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Valimaki has an average of 0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki is averaging -7.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Valimaki's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-300.4301.1
    Greens in Regulation %-61.81%59.57%
    Putts Per Round-29.8829.1
    Par Breakers-15.28%17.90%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.28%17.90%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Valimaki's Best Finishes

    • Valimaki participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those two events, he made the cut two times (100%).
    • Last season Valimaki's best performance came when he shot +9 and finished 68th at The Open Championship.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.910
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---3.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---7.015

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Valimaki's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7667-70-76-73+6--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6876-68-70-79+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

