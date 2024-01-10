PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

    S.H. Kim enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 51st-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Kim has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2023. He finished 12th, posting a score of -12.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kim has averaged 317.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of 0.971 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 1.907 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance36308.7317.6
    Greens in Regulation %18263.36%68.25%
    Putts Per Round928.1429.5
    Par Breakers9821.82%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance7513.66%12.70%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim last season took part in 34 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he had a 61.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship. He shot -19 and finished second in that event.
    • Kim collected 546 points last season, placing 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.4121.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.435-0.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2100.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2780.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.4661.907

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship3666-72-71-73-617
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship1368-72-66-71-1154
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open465-69-64-66-20115
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina6473-71-73-71+44
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-72-3--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-68-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open4768-70-74-70+29
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1265-67-68-68-1254
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC70-73-68-5--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2067-74-69-76-241
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4173-70-70-70-412
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3369-73-71-68-323
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6368-73-70-71+24
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3972-74-73-70+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-76+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4571-70-73-72+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1572-68-70-71-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-68-74-65-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-72+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

