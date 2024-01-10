S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
S.H. Kim enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 51st-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan his last time in competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Kim has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2023. He finished 12th, posting a score of -12.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top five once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kim has averaged 317.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of 0.971 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 1.907 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|308.7
|317.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|182
|63.36%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|28.14
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|98
|21.82%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|13.66%
|12.70%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim last season took part in 34 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 34 tournaments, he had a 61.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship. He shot -19 and finished second in that event.
- Kim collected 546 points last season, placing 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.412
|1.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.435
|-0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.210
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.278
|0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.466
|1.907
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|36
|66-72-71-73
|-6
|17
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|68-72-66-71
|-11
|54
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|4
|65-69-64-66
|-20
|115
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|64
|73-71-73-71
|+4
|4
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|47
|68-70-74-70
|+2
|9
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|65-67-68-68
|-12
|54
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-73-68
|-5
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-74-69-76
|-2
|41
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|41
|73-70-70-70
|-4
|12
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|69-73-71-68
|-3
|23
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|68-73-70-71
|+2
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|72-74-73-70
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-68-74-65
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|75-71-70-76
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|68-70-72-71
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.