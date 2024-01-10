S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top five once.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Kim has averaged 317.6 yards in his past five starts.

Kim has an average of 0.971 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.