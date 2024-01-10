Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 twice over his last four appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last four tournaments.

Hisatsune has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last four tournaments.

In his last four tournaments, his average score has been -4.

Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 305.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -6.314 Strokes Gained: Putting.