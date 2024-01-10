PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    In his competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan, Ryo Hisatsune carded a sixth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Hisatsune is playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Hisatsune's Recent Performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 twice over his last four appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last four tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last four tournaments.
    • In his last four tournaments, his average score has been -4.
    • Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 305.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -6.314 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hisatsune is averaging -0.661 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hisatsune's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-305.8305.8
    Greens in Regulation %-72.22%72.22%
    Putts Per Round-29.5029.8
    Par Breakers-21.76%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance-10.65%9.72%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hisatsune's Best Finishes

    • Hisatsune played three tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those three events, he made the cut three times (100%).
    • Last season Hisatsune's best performance came when he shot -6 and finished sixth at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---6.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.661

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hisatsune's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1269-67-65-70-9--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-69-71-71-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-71-68-66-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

