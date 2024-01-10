Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
In his competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan, Ryo Hisatsune carded a sixth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii trying to improve on that finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Hisatsune is playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Hisatsune's Recent Performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 twice over his last four appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last four tournaments.
- Hisatsune has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last four tournaments.
- In his last four tournaments, his average score has been -4.
- Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 305.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -6.314 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hisatsune is averaging -0.661 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.8
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.22%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.76%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.65%
|9.72%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hisatsune's Best Finishes
- Hisatsune played three tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those three events, he made the cut three times (100%).
- Last season Hisatsune's best performance came when he shot -6 and finished sixth at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-6.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.661
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hisatsune's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|69-67-65-70
|-9
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.