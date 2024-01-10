Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Ryan Palmer looks for a better result in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after he finished 32nd shooting -9 in this tournament in 2023.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last five trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Palmer has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 22nd.
- Palmer finished 32nd (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Palmer's Recent Performances
- Palmer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Palmer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ryan Palmer has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer is averaging 1.733 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Palmer has an average of -2.546 in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|301.2
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|67.93%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.19
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|70
|22.64%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|13.99%
|6.94%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Palmer's Best Finishes
- Palmer teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Palmer had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of -22 (five shots back of the winner).
- Palmer collected 193 points last season, ranking 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.210
|-1.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.223
|-1.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.158
|-0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.343
|1.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.068
|-2.546
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Palmer's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|45
|76-71-68-68
|-1
|10
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|2
|56-62-65
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|32
|71-67-68-65
|-9
|20
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|62
|71-71-70-82
|+6
|4
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-70-71
|E
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|11
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|71-73-73-73
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|66-72-70-73
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|64-65-68-68
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|68-67-66-68
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-67-72
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-68-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.