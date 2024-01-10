Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Palmer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Palmer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Ryan Palmer has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Palmer is averaging 1.733 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.