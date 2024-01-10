PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Palmer looks for a better result in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after he finished 32nd shooting -9 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last five trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Palmer has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 22nd.
    • Palmer finished 32nd (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Palmer's Recent Performances

    • Palmer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Palmer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Palmer has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer is averaging 1.733 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Palmer has an average of -2.546 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Palmer .

    Palmer's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance87301.2302.8
    Greens in Regulation %7567.93%70.49%
    Putts Per Round13129.1928.2
    Par Breakers7022.64%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance9813.99%6.94%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Palmer's Best Finishes

    • Palmer teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Last season Palmer had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of -22 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Palmer collected 193 points last season, ranking 161st in the FedExCup standings.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.210-1.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.223-1.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.158-0.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.3431.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.068-2.546

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Palmer's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina4576-71-68-68-110
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-2--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    December 9-11QBE Shootout256-62-65E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii3271-67-68-65-920
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open6271-71-70-82+64
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC74-70-71E--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4273-67-71-71-211
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-73+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5371-73-73-73+27
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-78+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-72E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3566-72-70-73-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson864-65-68-68-1980
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3368-67-66-68-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-67-72-1220
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-70+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6869-68-70-78-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship571-66-65-64-22--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship867-68-66-66-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

