Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Ryan Moore will compete in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii from January 11-14 after an eighth-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over Moore's last two visits to the the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time.
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +1.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Moore's Recent Performances
- Moore has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -17.
- Ryan Moore has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging 2.772 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 4.382 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|287.0
|287.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|69.41%
|77.78%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.83
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|107
|21.69%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.51%
|5.25%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore last season participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 41.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season Moore had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -19 and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- Moore ranked 155th in the FedExCup standings with 201 points last season.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.112
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.522
|2.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.211
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.029
|2.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.171
|4.382
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Moore's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|68-70-68-65
|-13
|25
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|48
|69-69-71-66
|-9
|9
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-72
|-2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|67-69-72-67
|-12
|83
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-74-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.