Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Ryan Moore will compete in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii from January 11-14 after an eighth-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over Moore's last two visits to the the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has missed the cut each time.
    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +1.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • Moore has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -17.
    • Ryan Moore has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging 2.772 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 4.382 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance181287.0287.3
    Greens in Regulation %3269.41%77.78%
    Putts Per Round7428.8328.8
    Par Breakers10721.69%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance611.51%5.25%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • Moore last season participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 41.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Last season Moore had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -19 and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
    • Moore ranked 155th in the FedExCup standings with 201 points last season.

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.112-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.5222.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.211-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0292.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1714.382

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Moore's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2868-70-68-65-1325
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship4869-69-71-66-99
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC72-70-72-2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am767-69-72-67-1283
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC73-70+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC76-69+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-74-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-70-72-72-74
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1464-70-70-68-1631
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

