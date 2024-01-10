Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Moore has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -17.

Ryan Moore has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Moore is averaging 2.772 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.