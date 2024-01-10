Robert Streb Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Streb of the United States chips onto the eighth green during the third round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 18, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Robert Streb hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 64th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his last tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last five trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Streb has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 58th.
- In Streb's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Streb's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Streb has an average finish of 55th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Streb has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five events.
- Robert Streb has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Streb is averaging -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Streb is averaging -1.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streb's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.6
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|66.53%
|74.65%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.20
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|153
|20.44%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|14.61%
|10.76%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Streb's Best Finishes
- Streb played 32 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Last season Streb's best performance came when he shot -10 and finished 14th at the Wyndham Championship.
- Streb collected 145 points last season, placing 179th in the FedExCup standings.
Streb's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.037
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.229
|0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|0.023
|-0.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.441
|-0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-0.684
|-1.037
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Streb's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|66-69-73-66
|-10
|26
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|12
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-76-69
|E
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|67
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-70-70
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|71-66-68-70
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-68-68
|-10
|51
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|67-70-69-71
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|66-68-65-75
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
