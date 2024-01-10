PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Robert Streb Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Streb of the United States chips onto the eighth green during the third round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 18, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 18: Robert Streb of the United States chips onto the eighth green during the third round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 18, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

    Robert Streb hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 64th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Streb at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last five trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Streb has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 58th.
    • In Streb's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Streb's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Streb has an average finish of 55th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Streb has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five events.
    • Robert Streb has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Streb is averaging -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Streb is averaging -1.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Streb .

    Streb's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance121297.6299.2
    Greens in Regulation %11666.53%74.65%
    Putts Per Round13229.2030.1
    Par Breakers15320.44%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance13614.61%10.76%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Streb's Best Finishes

    • Streb played 32 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Last season Streb's best performance came when he shot -10 and finished 14th at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Streb collected 145 points last season, placing 179th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streb's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.037-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.2290.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1050.023-0.991
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.441-0.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-0.684-1.037

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Streb's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship2966-69-73-66-1026
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship4268-67-70-69-1012
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC71-76-69E--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC71-75+4--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-73+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-73+7--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-72-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6768-70-69-68-93
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-80+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-70-70-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4271-66-68-70-911
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-68-68-1051
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3570-68-71-70-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-69E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6567-70-69-71-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6466-68-65-75-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.