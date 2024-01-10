Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Over his last five tournaments, Shelton has finished in the top five once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five events, Shelton has finished in the top 10 once.

He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.

Robby Shelton has averaged 307.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -2.381 Strokes Gained: Putting.