Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Robby Shelton didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Shelton has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -14.
- In 2023, Shelton missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Shelton's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Shelton has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Shelton has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
- Robby Shelton has averaged 307.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -2.381 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Shelton is averaging -2.676 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|294.1
|307.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|65.49%
|76.59%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.76
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|131
|21.15%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|14.16%
|13.10%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Shelton's Best Finishes
- Shelton played 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 18 times (52.9%).
- Last season Shelton's best performance came when he shot -7 and finished fourth at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- Shelton collected 467 points last season, placing 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.296
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.125
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.219
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.123
|-2.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.076
|-2.676
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Shelton's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|21
|67-70-74-69
|-8
|40
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|71-70-73-70
|-4
|4
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|15
|68-63-68-70
|-15
|51
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|63-66-73-71
|-11
|35
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|52
|71-68-73-71
|+3
|8
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|10
|68-70-65-65
|-14
|65
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|6
|66-68-65-66
|-23
|86
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|67
|70-74-75-76
|+7
|4
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|73-68-66-72
|-8
|38
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|73-67-66-69
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|70-75-73-71
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|73-69-72-67
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|70-67-66-69
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-67-76-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.