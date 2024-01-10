PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Shelton has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -14.
    • In 2023, Shelton missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Shelton's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Shelton has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Shelton has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
    • Robby Shelton has averaged 307.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -2.381 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Shelton is averaging -2.676 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance151294.1307.1
    Greens in Regulation %14765.49%76.59%
    Putts Per Round6528.7630.7
    Par Breakers13121.15%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance10714.16%13.10%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Shelton's Best Finishes

    • Shelton played 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 18 times (52.9%).
    • Last season Shelton's best performance came when he shot -7 and finished fourth at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • Shelton collected 467 points last season, placing 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.2960.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.125-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.219-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.123-2.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.076-2.676

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Shelton's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2167-70-74-69-840
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship6171-70-73-70-44
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1568-63-68-70-1551
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship2363-66-73-71-1135
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5271-68-73-71+38
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1068-70-65-65-1465
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 19-22The American Express666-68-65-66-2386
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open6770-74-75-76+74
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2073-68-66-72-838
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2173-67-66-69-539
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3970-75-73-71+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1573-69-72-67-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-75+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4370-67-66-69-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-67-76-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7068-72-71-71-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-66-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

