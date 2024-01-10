Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Pierceson Coody hits the course in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In the past five years, this is Coody's first time playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Coody has an average finish of 55th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been +1.
- In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 318.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Coody is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|314.1
|318.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.67%
|67.90%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.85
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.72%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.50%
|14.20%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in seven tournaments).
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
- Last season Coody's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He shot -4 and finished 14th in that event.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|66-75-71-70
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|74-71-66-73
|-4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|74-69-70-75
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.