Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Coody has an average finish of 55th.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Coody has an average finishing position of 55th in his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been +1.

In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 318.8 yards in his past five starts.

Coody is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.