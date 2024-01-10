PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Peter Malnati of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

    At The RSM Classic, Peter Malnati struggled, missing the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He is trying for a better outcome in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Malnati's average finish has been 18th, and his average score -11, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Malnati last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, missing the cut with a score of E.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Malnati's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Malnati has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Malnati has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.
    • Peter Malnati has averaged 295.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Malnati is averaging -2.546 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance144295.2295.6
    Greens in Regulation %18662.81%73.96%
    Putts Per Round1228.1630.0
    Par Breakers12521.40%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance15615.20%17.01%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Malnati's Best Finishes

    • Last season Malnati participated in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 42.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Malnati put up his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He shot -14 and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
    • Malnati placed 118th in the FedExCup standings with 354 points last season.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee186-0.571-0.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.312-1.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.265-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.436-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.182-2.546

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Malnati's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship4573-69-70-70-69
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7274-73-73-67+73
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC78-71+9--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC68-72-71-5--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2069-74-72-71-241
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am471-66-67-69-14115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-71-70-70-543
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC70-72+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2267-72-78-65-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-72-72E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-84+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4370-69-73-72-411
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

