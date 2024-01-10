Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Malnati has an average finish of 49th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Malnati has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.

Peter Malnati has averaged 295.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting.