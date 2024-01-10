Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Peter Malnati of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
At The RSM Classic, Peter Malnati struggled, missing the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He is trying for a better outcome in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Malnati's average finish has been 18th, and his average score -11, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Malnati last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, missing the cut with a score of E.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Malnati's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Malnati has an average finish of 49th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Malnati has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.
- Peter Malnati has averaged 295.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Malnati is averaging -2.546 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.2
|295.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|186
|62.81%
|73.96%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.16
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|125
|21.40%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|15.20%
|17.01%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Malnati's Best Finishes
- Last season Malnati participated in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 42.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Malnati put up his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He shot -14 and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
- Malnati placed 118th in the FedExCup standings with 354 points last season.
Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|186
|-0.571
|-0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.312
|-1.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.265
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.436
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.182
|-2.546
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Malnati's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|45
|73-69-70-70
|-6
|9
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|74-73-73-67
|+7
|3
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-72-71
|-5
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-74-72-71
|-2
|41
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|71-66-67-69
|-14
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-71-70-70
|-5
|43
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|67-72-78-65
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-72-72
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-84
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
