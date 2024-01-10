PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    In his competition at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Patton Kizzire posted a 44th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Kizzire's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score -8, over his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In 2023, Kizzire finished 76th (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Kizzire's Recent Performances

    • Kizzire has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kizzire is averaging 0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance90300.8299.7
    Greens in Regulation %11066.67%79.63%
    Putts Per Round7928.9129.7
    Par Breakers4123.39%27.16%
    Bogey Avoidance12714.50%8.64%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kizzire's Best Finishes

    • Kizzire last season took part in 33 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 19 times (57.6%).
    • Last season Kizzire's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot -3 and finished 10th.
    • Kizzire ranked 126th in the FedExCup standings with 303 points last season.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.2660.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0290.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1030.0310.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.116-1.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.3800.469

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kizzire's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open7567-69-71-74-32
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship1065-65-67-71-1665
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3567-68-70-67-1020
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii7667-70-72-73+22
    January 19-22The American Express1169-63-67-67-2261
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC71-76+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-74+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-77+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6574-71-74-70+14
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1068-73-67-73-364
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6473-70-74-77+64
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-69-73-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3066-70-64-70-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4869-69-73-71+29
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-70-74-68-516
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6267-71-75-69-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-68-73-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4670-66-69-70-9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-69-63-69-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-66-66-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-69-65-69-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

