Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Kizzire has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Kizzire has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting.