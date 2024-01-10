Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
In his competition at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Patton Kizzire posted a 44th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii aiming to improve on that finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Kizzire's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score -8, over his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In 2023, Kizzire finished 76th (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Kizzire's Recent Performances
- Kizzire has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Kizzire has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kizzire is averaging 0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|300.8
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|79.63%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|41
|23.39%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|14.50%
|8.64%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kizzire's Best Finishes
- Kizzire last season took part in 33 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 19 times (57.6%).
- Last season Kizzire's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot -3 and finished 10th.
- Kizzire ranked 126th in the FedExCup standings with 303 points last season.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.266
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.029
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|0.031
|0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.116
|-1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.380
|0.469
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kizzire's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|75
|67-69-71-74
|-3
|2
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|65-65-67-71
|-16
|65
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|35
|67-68-70-67
|-10
|20
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|76
|67-70-72-73
|+2
|2
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|11
|69-63-67-67
|-22
|61
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|74-71-74-70
|+1
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|68-73-67-73
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|73-70-74-77
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-69-73
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|66-70-64-70
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|69-69-73-71
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-70-74-68
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.