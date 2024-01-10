Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Patrick Rodgers enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 14th-place finish in The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii his last time in competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rodgers has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of -2.
- Rodgers finished 38th (with a score of -2) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2020).
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Rodgers' Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Patrick Rodgers has averaged 311.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has an average of -1.840 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of -1.501 in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199 (61st) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.8 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers sported a -0.059 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers' 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 67th on TOUR last season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranked 56th. He broke par 21.02% of the time (137th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.8
|311.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|65.63%
|71.85%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.66
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|137
|21.02%
|21.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.67%
|11.85%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rodgers' Best Finishes
- Rodgers took part in 32 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 59.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Rodgers had his best performance at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished fifth with a score of -11 (four shots back of the winner).
- Rodgers compiled 914 points last season, which placed him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Rodgers produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.212.
- Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.620.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.612.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.654 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.029) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in March 2023. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.199
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.059
|-0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.190
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.161
|-1.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.493
|-1.501
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rodgers' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|54
|73-69-68-73
|-5
|6
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|25
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-65-69-67
|-8
|47
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|65-67-70-65
|-17
|145
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|27
|66-67-70-68
|-13
|30
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|16
|68-63-73-71
|-5
|48
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|10
|69-65-64-70
|-14
|65
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-75-72
|-1
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|73-68-70-65
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|70-73-73-69
|+1
|16
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|110
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|70-69-68-64
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
