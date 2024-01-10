PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Patrick Rodgers enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 14th-place finish in The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rodgers has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of -2.
    • Rodgers finished 38th (with a score of -2) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2020).
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Rodgers' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Patrick Rodgers has averaged 311.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has an average of -1.840 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of -1.501 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199 (61st) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.8 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers sported a -0.059 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 67th on TOUR last season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranked 56th. He broke par 21.02% of the time (137th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance35308.8311.5
    Greens in Regulation %14265.63%71.85%
    Putts Per Round5628.6629.9
    Par Breakers13721.02%21.48%
    Bogey Avoidance7613.67%11.85%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Rodgers' Best Finishes

    • Rodgers took part in 32 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 59.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Rodgers had his best performance at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished fifth with a score of -11 (four shots back of the winner).
    • Rodgers compiled 914 points last season, which placed him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Rodgers produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.212.
    • Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.620.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.612.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.654 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.029) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in March 2023. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.199-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.059-0.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1900.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.161-1.840
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.493-1.501

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Rodgers' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship5473-69-68-73-56
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2866-68-70-67-1325
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-65-69-67-847
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship365-67-70-65-17145
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship2766-67-70-68-1330
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open1668-63-73-71-548
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1069-65-64-70-1465
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC68-75-72-1--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-77+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1473-68-70-65-852
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-70+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3670-73-73-69+116
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open566-67-71-73-11110
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-71-66-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1070-69-68-64-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5772-67-70-76+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3070-70-72-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open3271-69-71-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

