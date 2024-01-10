Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.

Patrick Rodgers has averaged 311.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Rodgers has an average of -1.840 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.