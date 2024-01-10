Parker Coody Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Parker Coody enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii from January 11-14 after a 64th-place finish in McKinney, Texas at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In the past five years, this is Coody's first time playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Coody's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Coody has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Coody has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Parker Coody has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.9
|312.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.83
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.15%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.96%
|15.12%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody participated in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season Coody's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -10 and finished 64th.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-67-74-64
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.