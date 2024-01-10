Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Nico Echavarria placed 12th in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, shooting a -12 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher January 11-14 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Echavarria has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2023. He finished 12th, posting a score of -12.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Echavarria's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Echavarria has an average finish of 44th.
- Over his last five tournaments, Echavarria has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Echavarria has an average of 1.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -0.216 in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Echavarria had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.113 last season, which ranked 125th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria sported a -0.416 mark (172nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Echavarria registered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 137th on TOUR, while he ranked 126th with a putts-per-round average of 29.17. He broke par 19.59% of the time (178th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|299.4
|291.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.74%
|75.93%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.17
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|178
|19.59%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|7.41%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Echavarria's Best Finishes
- Echavarria last season played 30 tournaments, picking up one win.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -21 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Echavarria compiled 417 points last season, which placed him 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Echavarria put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 3.112. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking in the field at 2.506. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria delivered his best performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking in the field at 1.124. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.680), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.633) in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 12th in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.113
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.416
|-1.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.237
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.165
|1.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-0.931
|-0.216
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Echavarria's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|66-64-72-71
|-11
|35
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|69-69-65-65
|-12
|54
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-66
|-9
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|68-77-77
|+7
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|67-67-65-68
|-21
|300
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-66-71-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|69-70-73-70
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.