8H AGO

Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria placed 12th in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, shooting a -12 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher January 11-14 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Echavarria has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2023. He finished 12th, posting a score of -12.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Echavarria's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Echavarria has an average finish of 44th.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Echavarria has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Echavarria has an average of 1.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -0.216 in his past five tournaments.
    Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Echavarria had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.113 last season, which ranked 125th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria sported a -0.416 mark (172nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Echavarria registered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 137th on TOUR, while he ranked 126th with a putts-per-round average of 29.17. He broke par 19.59% of the time (178th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance108299.4291.0
    Greens in Regulation %14065.74%75.93%
    Putts Per Round12629.1729.3
    Par Breakers17819.59%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.46%7.41%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Echavarria's Best Finishes

    • Echavarria last season played 30 tournaments, picking up one win.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -21 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Echavarria compiled 417 points last season, which placed him 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Echavarria put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 3.112. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking in the field at 2.506. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria delivered his best performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking in the field at 1.124. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.680), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.633) in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.113-0.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.416-1.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.2370.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.1651.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-0.931-0.216

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Echavarria's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-71+5--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship2366-64-72-71-1135
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC71-73+4--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1269-69-65-65-1254
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC70-71-66-9--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-76+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC68-77-77+7--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC73-77+10--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open167-67-65-68-21300
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-79+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-66-71-73-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-70+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6669-70-73-70-24
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
