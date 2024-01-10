Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Honda Classic, where his 2.837 mark ranked in the field.

Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.382.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.016 mark ranked in the field.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.564 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.