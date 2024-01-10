Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Nick Hardy enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 47th-place finish in The Sentry, which was his last competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last three trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hardy has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 28th.
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished 41st after posting a score of -8.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Hardy's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Hardy has an average finish of 36th.
- Over his last five appearances, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -11.
- Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -1.155 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -1.489 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 last season, which ranked 80th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranked 34th, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranked 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy ranked 61st on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.221, while he ranked 39th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.11%.
- On the greens, Hardy's 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 87th last season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranked 112th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|309.2
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|75.56%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|80
|22.41%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|13.84%
|8.33%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hardy's Best Finishes
- Hardy participated in 35 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season Hardy had his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished 13th with a score of -13 (11 shots back of the winner).
- With 868 points last season, Hardy finished 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Honda Classic, where his 2.837 mark ranked in the field.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.382.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.016 mark ranked in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.564 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.090
|0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.221
|1.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.214
|-2.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.048
|-1.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.144
|-1.489
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hardy's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|67
|71-70-71-77
|+1
|3
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|70-67-68-70
|-13
|96
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|9
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|65-71-71-66
|-11
|35
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|21
|67-70-67-66
|-14
|38
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|41
|71-63-68-70
|-8
|12
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|71-73-73-73
|+2
|10
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|41
|68-73-67-75
|-4
|12
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|73-69-67-67
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|71-70-77-74
|+8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.