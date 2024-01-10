PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Nick Hardy enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 47th-place finish in The Sentry, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last three trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hardy has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 28th.
    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished 41st after posting a score of -8.
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Hardy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Hardy has an average finish of 36th.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -11.
    • Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -1.155 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -1.489 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 last season, which ranked 80th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranked 34th, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranked 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy ranked 61st on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.221, while he ranked 39th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.11%.
    • On the greens, Hardy's 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 87th last season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranked 112th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance34309.2306.7
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%75.56%
    Putts Per Round11229.1029.6
    Par Breakers8022.41%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance8913.84%8.33%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hardy's Best Finishes

    • Hardy participated in 35 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
    • Last season Hardy had his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished 13th with a score of -13 (11 shots back of the winner).
    • With 868 points last season, Hardy finished 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Honda Classic, where his 2.837 mark ranked in the field.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.382.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.016 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.564 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0900.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2211.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.214-2.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.048-1.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.144-1.489

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hardy's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship6771-70-71-77+13
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship570-67-68-70-1396
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open4467-69-69-68-119
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship2365-71-71-66-1135
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship2167-70-67-66-1438
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4171-63-68-70-812
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open4471-73-73-73+210
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4168-73-67-75-412
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-72+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1373-69-67-67-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2872-70-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6871-70-77-74+83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4872-69-71-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2070-69-75-67+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-65-69-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

