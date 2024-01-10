Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Nate Lashley of the United States hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Nate Lashley shot -13 and placed seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Waialae Country Club January 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Lashley has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of -7.
- In Lashley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of -13.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Lashley's Recent Performances
- Lashley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging -0.204 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of 0.627 in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.4
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|69.73%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|55
|23.00%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.67%
|12.15%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lashley's Best Finishes
- Lashley last season took part in 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times (65.6%).
- Last season Lashley's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
- Lashley ranked 97th in the FedExCup standings with 455 points last season.
Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.105
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.318
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.063
|0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.074
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.351
|0.627
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lashley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|55
|72-70-71-72
|-3
|6
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|71-69-69-75
|-4
|4
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|35
|66-70-70-69
|-9
|17
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-65-65-68
|-13
|80
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-73
|-3
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|61
|71-70-72-72
|+1
|5
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|69-73-70-67
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|71-65-67-69
|-16
|93
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|69-71-73-75
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-66-71-75
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|67-70-68-64
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|17
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
