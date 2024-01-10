Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Lashley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lashley is averaging -0.204 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.