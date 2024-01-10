PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Nate Lashley of the United States hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Nate Lashley shot -13 and placed seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Waialae Country Club January 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Lashley has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of -7.
    • In Lashley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of -13.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Lashley's Recent Performances

    • Lashley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging -0.204 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of 0.627 in his past five tournaments.
    Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance124297.4298.4
    Greens in Regulation %2269.73%73.61%
    Putts Per Round11229.1029.4
    Par Breakers5523.00%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance2812.67%12.15%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lashley's Best Finishes

    • Lashley last season took part in 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times (65.6%).
    • Last season Lashley's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
    • Lashley ranked 97th in the FedExCup standings with 455 points last season.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.105-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3180.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.0630.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.074-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3510.627

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lashley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship5572-70-71-72-36
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship6171-69-69-75-44
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship3566-70-70-69-917
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii769-65-65-68-1380
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC69-71-73-3--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC73-72+1--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open6171-70-72-72+15
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2069-73-70-67-543
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open371-65-67-69-1693
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6069-71-73-75E5
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-67-71-70-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3969-70-68-70-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-66-71-75-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2367-70-68-64-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1770-68-70-70-1051
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5667-71-70-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-69-68-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open5768-70-73-68-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-65-73-70-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

