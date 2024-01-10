Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, McNealy has an average finish of 55th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

McNealy has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -3.

Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

McNealy has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.