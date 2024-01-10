Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Maverick McNealy of the United States putts on the eighth green during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 58th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- McNealy's average finish has been 17th, and his average score -13, over his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- McNealy last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of -13.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
McNealy's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, McNealy has an average finish of 55th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- McNealy has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -3.
- Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging -3.276 Strokes Gained: Total.
McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|299.9
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|184
|63.14%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|3
|27.97
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|150
|20.55%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.14%
|19.44%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
McNealy's Best Finishes
- McNealy teed off in 21 tournaments last season, collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 61.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season McNealy put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot -13 and finished seventh (five shots back of the winner).
- McNealy's 414 points last season ranked him 109th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|188
|-0.601
|-2.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.269
|-0.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.141
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.956
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.227
|-3.276
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
McNealy's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|10
|64-68-71-64
|-17
|73
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-69-64-71
|-9
|59
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|18
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|47
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|65
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|27
|67-72-69-70
|-2
|27
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|10
|60-67-65
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-67-67-67
|-13
|80
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|31
|69-74-71-74
|E
|23
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-71
|-1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|74-71-70-73
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-74-74-70
|+1
|16
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|68-72-74-67
|-3
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
