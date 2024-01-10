PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Maverick McNealy of the United States putts on the eighth green during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 58th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • McNealy's average finish has been 17th, and his average score -13, over his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • McNealy last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of -13.
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    McNealy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, McNealy has an average finish of 55th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • McNealy has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -3.
    • Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging -3.276 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance99299.9293.7
    Greens in Regulation %18463.14%61.11%
    Putts Per Round327.9729.2
    Par Breakers15020.55%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.14%19.44%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    McNealy's Best Finishes

    • McNealy teed off in 21 tournaments last season, collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 61.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Last season McNealy put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot -13 and finished seventh (five shots back of the winner).
    • McNealy's 414 points last season ranked him 109th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee188-0.601-2.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.269-0.796
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1410.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9560.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.227-3.276

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    McNealy's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1064-68-71-64-1773
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-69-64-71-959
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina1869-70-66-71-847
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship1065-68-69-66-1665
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open2767-72-69-70-227
    December 9-11QBE Shootout1060-67-65E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii766-67-67-67-1380
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3169-74-71-74E23
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-71-1--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC76+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6074-71-70-73E5
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3667-74-74-70+116
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-70E--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6068-72-74-67-35
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+11--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5271-70-74-68+37
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

