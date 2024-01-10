Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Schmid has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of -16 over his last five tournaments.

Matti Schmid has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Schmid has an average of -1.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.