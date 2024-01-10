Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Matti Schmid of Germany tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry on May 06, 2022 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid looks to show better in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Schmid has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of -1.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Schmid's Recent Performances
- Schmid has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of -16 over his last five tournaments.
- Matti Schmid has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has an average of -1.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 0.206 in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|314.1
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.57%
|78.47%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.53
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|51
|23.07%
|28.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|14.14%
|10.76%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schmid's Best Finishes
- Schmid took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Last season Schmid's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -21 and finished third.
- Schmid placed 153rd in the FedExCup standings with 206 points last season.
Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.237
|2.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.016
|0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|187
|-0.473
|-1.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.071
|-1.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.180
|0.206
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schmid's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|59
|67-71-75-73
|-2
|5
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|61
|67-67-70-77
|-3
|5
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|6
|64-72-65-64
|-23
|86
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-73-77
|+9
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|33
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|12
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.