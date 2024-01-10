PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Matti Schmid of Germany tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry on May 06, 2022 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid looks to show better in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Schmid has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of -1.
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Schmid's Recent Performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -16 over his last five tournaments.
    • Matti Schmid has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has an average of -1.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 0.206 in his past five tournaments.
    Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance10314.1306.3
    Greens in Regulation %5468.57%78.47%
    Putts Per Round16629.5330.1
    Par Breakers5123.07%28.47%
    Bogey Avoidance10414.14%10.76%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Schmid's Best Finishes

    • Schmid took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Last season Schmid's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -21 and finished third.
    • Schmid placed 153rd in the FedExCup standings with 206 points last season.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2372.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0160.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green187-0.473-1.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.071-1.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.1800.206

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Schmid's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship5967-71-75-73-25
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship6167-67-70-77-35
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 19-22The American Express664-72-65-64-2386
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC74-73-77+9--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-69+3--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open3368-70-69-74-712
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4670-71-72-74-19
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC73-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4468-71-68-72-96
    July 27-303M Open2068-70-66-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2267-71-66-68-837
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

