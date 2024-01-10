PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Luke List Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Luke List will compete in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii from January 11-14 after a 22nd-place finish in Kapalua, Hawaii at The Sentry.

    Latest odds for List at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • List's average finish has been 13th, and his average score -13, over his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In 2021, List failed to make the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    List's Recent Performances

    • List has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five tournaments.
    • List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -16 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • List has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of 4.754 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on List .

    List's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • List posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.641 (ninth) last season, while his average driving distance of 311.3 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List ranked 52nd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.267, while he ranked 10th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.78%.
    • On the greens, List's -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 189th last season, while he averaged 29.71 putts per round (180th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance23311.3306.7
    Greens in Regulation %1070.78%76.67%
    Putts Per Round18029.7129.0
    Par Breakers6922.67%31.11%
    Bogey Avoidance10914.17%7.78%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    List's Best Finishes

    • List last season played 31 tournaments, picking up one win.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 61.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season List's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he won the title with a score of -26.
    • With 309 points last season, List finished 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    List's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season List put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking second in the field at 4.979. In that event, he finished 18th.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he produced a 11.361 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.142 (he finished 18th in that event).
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, List posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.002, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    List's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6412.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2671.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.1231.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting189-0.6230.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1644.754

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    List's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship7369-72-75-70-23
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2969-66-68-72-525
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5873-69-71-73+25
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5769-70-69-77+55
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC68-75+1--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1171-65-70-66-2071
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC73-67-68-8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2567-75-73-72-132
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2970-71-68-71-431
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-77+10--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-69-75-70-315
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-74+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-67-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3464-72-70-65-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-70-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-74-71-70E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3366-70-67-66-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

