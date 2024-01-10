Luke List Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Luke List will compete in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii from January 11-14 after a 22nd-place finish in Kapalua, Hawaii at The Sentry.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- List's average finish has been 13th, and his average score -13, over his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In 2021, List failed to make the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
List's Recent Performances
- List has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five tournaments.
- List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -16 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- List has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of 4.754 in his past five tournaments.
List's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.641 (ninth) last season, while his average driving distance of 311.3 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List ranked 52nd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.267, while he ranked 10th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.78%.
- On the greens, List's -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 189th last season, while he averaged 29.71 putts per round (180th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|311.3
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|70.78%
|76.67%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|29.71
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|69
|22.67%
|31.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|14.17%
|7.78%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
List's Best Finishes
- List last season played 31 tournaments, picking up one win.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 61.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season List's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he won the title with a score of -26.
- With 309 points last season, List finished 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
List's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season List put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking second in the field at 4.979. In that event, he finished 18th.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he produced a 11.361 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.142 (he finished 18th in that event).
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, List posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.002, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
List's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.641
|2.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.267
|1.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.123
|1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|189
|-0.623
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.164
|4.754
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
List's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-72-75-70
|-2
|3
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|29
|69-66-68-72
|-5
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|58
|73-69-71-73
|+2
|5
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|57
|69-70-69-77
|+5
|5
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|11
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|71
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-68
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-75-73-72
|-1
|32
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|29
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|31
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|15
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|64-72-70-65
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-70-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-74-71-70
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.