Luke List Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season List put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking second in the field at 4.979. In that event, he finished 18th.

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he produced a 11.361 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.142 (he finished 18th in that event).

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, List posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.002, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.