Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Griffin has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been -12.

In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five starts.

Griffin has an average of 4.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.