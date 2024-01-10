PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Lanto Griffin of the United States hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links January 11-14, Lanto Griffin will try to improve upon his last performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii. In 2021, he shot -11 and placed 41st at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Griffin has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of -10.
    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2021, he finished 41st after posting a score of -11.
    • When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • Griffin has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -12.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Griffin has an average of 4.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 3.582 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81302.3300.2
    Greens in Regulation %5568.52%72.84%
    Putts Per Round16229.5129.0
    Par Breakers17519.69%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance8913.84%8.64%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 19 tournaments).
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times (52.6%).
    • Last season Griffin put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. He shot -16 and finished 13th (four shots back of the winner).
    • Griffin's 85 points last season ranked him 207th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1490.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.405-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.080-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0414.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.2953.582

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Griffin's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3767-75-70-77+116
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-71-68-74-15
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71E--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1573-70-69-69-749
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-73+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6668-69-77-68-24
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6473-74-78-76+135
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-68-71-87
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-70-69-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1364-66-68-70-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-71-69-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5370-67-70-67-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC76-69+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

