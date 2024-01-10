Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Lanto Griffin of the United States hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
When he hits the links January 11-14, Lanto Griffin will try to improve upon his last performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii. In 2021, he shot -11 and placed 41st at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Griffin has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of -10.
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2021, he finished 41st after posting a score of -11.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Griffin's Recent Performances
- Griffin has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -12.
- In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin has an average of 4.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 3.582 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.3
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|68.52%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.51
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|175
|19.69%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|13.84%
|8.64%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 19 tournaments).
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times (52.6%).
- Last season Griffin put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. He shot -16 and finished 13th (four shots back of the winner).
- Griffin's 85 points last season ranked him 207th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.149
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.405
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.080
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.041
|4.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.295
|3.582
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Griffin's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-75-70-77
|+1
|16
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-71-68-74
|-1
|5
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71
|E
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|73-70-69-69
|-7
|49
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|64
|73-74-78-76
|+13
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|7
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-70-69-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.