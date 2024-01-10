Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Kurt Kitayama shot -1 and placed 73rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club January 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kitayama has an average finish of 73rd, and an average score of -1.
- Kitayama finished 73rd (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Kitayama's Recent Performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Kitayama has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Kitayama has an average of -3.774 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging -3.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.117 (126th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.2 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kitayama ranked 49th on TOUR with an average of 0.285 per round. Additionally, he ranked 183rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.27%.
- On the greens, Kitayama's -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 133rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranked 75th. He broke par 20.37% of the time (156th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|306.2
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|63.27%
|65.83%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.85
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|156
|20.37%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|14.89%
|12.22%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kitayama's Best Finishes
- Kitayama, who took part in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Kitayama's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He shot -9 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Kitayama compiled 1216 points last season, which placed him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.357. He finished second in that event.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.252 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.902 (he finished 54th in that tournament).
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Kitayama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.618, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.860) at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.117
|-0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.285
|1.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.106
|-0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.149
|-3.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.125
|-3.181
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kitayama's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|29
|69-71-70-65
|-5
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|2
|66-65-70-67
|-16
|300
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|73
|69-69-71-70
|-1
|3
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|29
|64-70-70-76
|-7
|27
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|75-67-70-66
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|67-68-72-72
|-9
|550
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|70-71-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-71-71-68
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
