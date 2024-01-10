Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.357. He finished second in that event.

Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.252 (he finished second in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.902 (he finished 54th in that tournament).

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Kitayama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.618, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.