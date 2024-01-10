Kevin Yu Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Yu has an average finish of 45th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.

Kevin Yu has averaged 313.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Yu is averaging -3.101 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.