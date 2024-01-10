Kevin Yu Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Kevin Yu of Taiwan hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu shot -11 and took 21st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Waialae Country Club January 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Yu has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2023. He finished 21st, posting a score of -11.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Yu's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Yu has an average finish of 45th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 313.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yu is averaging -3.101 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of -1.685 in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|311.3
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.61%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|183
|29.82
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|24
|24.41%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.08%
|15.87%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Yu's Best Finishes
- Last season Yu played 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Last season Yu had his best performance at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. He shot -16 and finished sixth (five shots back of the winner).
- With 445 points last season, Yu finished 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.803
|1.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.204
|0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.033
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|191
|-0.804
|-3.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.236
|-1.685
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Yu's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|19
|67-73-68-70
|-10
|43
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|37
|69-68-66-69
|-12
|16
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-66-67-70
|-17
|145
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|54
|72-66-69-69
|-6
|6
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-66-68-68
|-11
|37
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-73
|-5
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|73-70-70-77
|+2
|10
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|68-70-70-67
|-12
|83
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|65-67-71-69
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
