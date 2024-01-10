PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Kevin Yu Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Kevin Yu of Taiwan hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu shot -11 and took 21st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Waialae Country Club January 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Yu has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2023. He finished 21st, posting a score of -11.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    Yu's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Yu has an average finish of 45th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Kevin Yu has averaged 313.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu is averaging -3.101 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of -1.685 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yu .

    Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance23311.3313.6
    Greens in Regulation %472.61%72.22%
    Putts Per Round18329.8230.9
    Par Breakers2424.41%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance10114.08%15.87%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Yu's Best Finishes

    • Last season Yu played 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Last season Yu had his best performance at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. He shot -16 and finished sixth (five shots back of the winner).
    • With 445 points last season, Yu finished 99th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.8031.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2040.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1010.033-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting191-0.804-3.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.236-1.685

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Yu's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship1967-73-68-70-1043
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open3769-68-66-69-1216
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-66-67-70-17145
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-67E--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic5472-66-69-69-66
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii2167-66-68-68-1137
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC71-67-73-5--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open4473-70-70-77+210
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am768-70-70-67-1283
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4965-67-71-69-89
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic670-67-65-66-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open3770-66-67-72-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

