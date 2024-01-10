Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 05: Kevin Kisner of the United States follows his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2023 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 78th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his last tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kisner has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of -15.
- In 2022, Kisner finished third (with a score of -19) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Kisner's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Kisner has an average finish of 64th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Kisner has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Kisner is averaging 0.117 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -4.618 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kisner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.3
|289.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.65%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.93
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.27%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.10%
|18.06%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's Best Finishes
- Kisner participated in 18 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Last season Kisner's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -6 and finished 34th.
- Kisner compiled 70 points last season, which placed him 208th in the FedExCup standings.
Kisner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.618
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|72
|73-74-75-71
|+9
|3
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|29
|70-67-67-67
|-11
|26
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|74-72-77-71
|+6
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|4
|58-65-63
|E
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|34
|76-69-67-69
|-6
|21
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|75
|72-73-73-81
|+11
|3
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|79
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
