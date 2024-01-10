Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Kisner has an average finish of 64th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Kisner has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five starts.

Kisner is averaging 0.117 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.