8H AGO

Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 05: Kevin Kisner of the United States follows his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2023 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Kevin Kisner enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 78th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kisner has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of -15.
    • In 2022, Kisner finished third (with a score of -19) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Kisner's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kisner has an average finish of 64th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Kisner has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kisner is averaging 0.117 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -4.618 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kisner .

    Kisner's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-284.3289.8
    Greens in Regulation %-57.65%62.50%
    Putts Per Round-28.9328.7
    Par Breakers-18.27%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-22.10%18.06%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's Best Finishes

    • Kisner participated in 18 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Last season Kisner's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -6 and finished 34th.
    • Kisner compiled 70 points last season, which placed him 208th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.618

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina7273-74-75-71+93
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2970-67-67-67-1126
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge1974-72-77-71+6--
    December 9-11QBE Shootout458-65-63E--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3476-69-67-69-621
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-76+8--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-72+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-80+13--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7572-73-73-81+113
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC72-77+5--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC79+8--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-79+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6269-72-76-68-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-70-72-72-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7870-67-70-74-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

