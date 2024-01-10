Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
In his competition at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Keegan Bradley carded a 45th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii looking to improve on that finish.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last five trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Bradley has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 12th.
- Bradley missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Bradley's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Bradley has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bradley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Bradley has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley is averaging -1.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bradley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.202 last season ranked 58th on TOUR, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranked 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bradley ranked 57th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.237, while he ranked 98th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.07%.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a 0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.93% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.6
|310.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|67.07%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|17
|24.93%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|15.79%
|16.94%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bradley's Best Finishes
- Bradley, who participated in 24 tournaments last season, secured two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 19 times (79.2%).
- Last season Bradley had two wins, with one of them coming at the Travelers Championship, where he shot -23.
- Bradley collected 1774 points last season, placing eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.100 (he finished 10th in that event).
- Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.609. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.837 (he finished second in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.037), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.730) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.202
|-0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.237
|0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|0.000
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.447
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.885
|-1.017
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bradley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|70-71-64-70
|-13
|96
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|66-65-66-68
|-15
|500
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|21
|71-69-67-70
|-7
|42
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|34
|70-70-73-70
|-9
|25
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|70-73-68-66
|-11
|300
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|20
|69-71-68-69
|-7
|43
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|68-77-71-67
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|70-72-74-71
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-67-64-75
|-5
|9
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-72-74-71
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|500
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|41
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.