Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.100 (he finished 10th in that event).

Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.609. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.837 (he finished second in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.037), which ranked No. 1 in the field.