Justin Suh Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Justin Suh hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 64th-place finish in The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia his last time in competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Suh has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -8 and finishing 41st.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Suh's Recent Performances
- Suh has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Suh has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging -0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suh has an average of -0.078 in his past five tournaments.
Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|299.4
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|66.33%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.68
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|43
|23.34%
|28.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|14.52%
|11.67%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Suh's Best Finishes
- Suh took part in 31 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 26 times (83.9%).
- Last season Suh's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -24 and finished fourth in that event.
- With 548 points last season, Suh finished 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.052
|1.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.068
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|183
|-0.394
|-1.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.529
|-0.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.119
|-0.078
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Suh's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|29
|74-67-69-69
|-5
|27
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|48
|67-69-67-72
|-9
|9
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|47
|69-68-71-74
|+2
|9
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|66
|66-68-70-75
|-3
|4
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|41
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|12
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|54
|72-65-66-72
|-13
|6
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|68-75-71-72
|-2
|41
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|40
|71-70-68-73
|-2
|16
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|66-64-70-71
|-9
|93
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|69-73-73-71
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|89
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|73
|73-67-74-78
|+8
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-68-73-74
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-66-77-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-66-72-68
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|65-72-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.