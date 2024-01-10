PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Justin Suh Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Suh Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Justin Suh hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 64th-place finish in The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Suh at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Suh has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -8 and finishing 41st.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Suh's Recent Performances

    • Suh has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Suh has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging -0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suh has an average of -0.078 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Suh .

    Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance108299.4313.1
    Greens in Regulation %12466.33%75.00%
    Putts Per Round5828.6829.4
    Par Breakers4323.34%28.33%
    Bogey Avoidance12814.52%11.67%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Suh's Best Finishes

    • Suh took part in 31 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 26 times (83.9%).
    • Last season Suh's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -24 and finished fourth in that event.
    • With 548 points last season, Suh finished 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0521.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.0680.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green183-0.394-1.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.529-0.905
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.119-0.078

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Suh's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2974-67-69-69-527
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship4867-69-67-72-99
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open4769-68-71-74+29
    November 17-20The RSM Classic6666-68-70-75-34
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4170-65-68-69-812
    January 19-22The American Express5472-65-66-72-136
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2068-75-71-72-241
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4071-70-68-73-216
    February 23-26The Honda Classic566-64-70-71-993
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2469-73-73-71-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship668-73-69-70-889
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4572-69-73-72+28
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7373-67-74-78+83
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5972-69-73-72+25
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-68-73-74+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-70-66-74-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-66-77-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open2769-69-72-72+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-66-72-68-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7865-72-73-74-42
    July 27-303M Open4365-72-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.