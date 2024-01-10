Justin Suh Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Suh has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Suh has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Suh is averaging -0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting.