Justin Rose Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he posted a 2.843 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.619 (he finished 12th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose posted his best performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking ninth in the field at 3.354. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.035). That ranked seventh in the field.