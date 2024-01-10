Justin Rose Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
When he takes the course January 11-14, Justin Rose will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii. In 2017, he shot -20 and finished second at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Rose has played the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently (in 2017), posting a score of -20 and finishing second.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Rose's Recent Performances
- Rose has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Rose has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Rose has an average of 2.749 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rose is averaging 0.486 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rose's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 last season (115th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 144th, while his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranked 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rose had a 0.560 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose's 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 26th on TOUR last season, and his 28.22 putts-per-round average ranked 13th. He broke par 25.25% of the time (14th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.2
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|65.85%
|54.32%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.22
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|14
|25.25%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|14.30%
|13.58%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rose's Best Finishes
- Rose, who participated in 22 tournaments last season, secured one win and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times (72.7%).
- Last season Rose's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he won the title with a score of -18.
- With 1088 points last season, Rose ranked 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he posted a 2.843 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.619 (he finished 12th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose posted his best performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking ninth in the field at 3.354. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.035). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Rose's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.044
|-1.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.560
|-0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.272
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.404
|2.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.193
|0.486
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rose's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|9
|67-69-66-72
|-6
|66
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|29
|68-67-67-69
|-11
|26
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|26
|66-67-72-65
|-18
|30
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|18
|73-70-70-72
|-3
|48
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-69-65-66
|-18
|500
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|89
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-71-72-71
|+1
|16
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|69-71-73-73
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|69-70-69-71
|-1
|82
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|59
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|8
|69-69-66-71
|-13
|85
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.