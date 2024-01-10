J.T. Poston Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Poston has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Poston has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has finished with an average score of -13 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 3.433 Strokes Gained: Putting.