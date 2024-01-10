PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
J.T. Poston Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Betting Profile

    After he placed 21st in this tournament in 2023, J.T. Poston has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last five trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Poston has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished 21st after posting a score of -11.
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Poston's Recent Performances

    • Poston has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Poston has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 3.433 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of 4.652 in his past five tournaments.
    Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081 (118th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.0 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston ranked 47th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.296, while he ranked 46th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.83%.
    • On the greens, Poston registered a 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 29th on TOUR, while he ranked 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He broke par 22.72% of the time (67th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance129297.0294.0
    Greens in Regulation %4668.83%75.56%
    Putts Per Round6728.7828.6
    Par Breakers6722.72%30.28%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.17%10.00%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Poston's Best Finishes

    • Poston teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Last season Poston's best performance came at the 3M Open, where he shot -17 and finished second.
    • Poston collected 907 points last season, placing 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.968 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.194 (he finished third in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 2.890 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Poston recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.294, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) in July 2023 at the 3M Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.081-1.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2962.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green990.038-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3953.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.6474.652

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Poston's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC76-74+6--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2067-69-63-71-1438
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina6774-72-71-74+73
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2170-67-66-67-1237
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions2168-69-68-71-1645
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii2167-66-67-69-1137
    January 19-22The American Express665-66-66-68-2386
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC77-70+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6373-68-69-72+24
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1070-68-71-72-364
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3474-72-76-70+423
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-71-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4072-70-75-69+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3876-70-72-73+319
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

