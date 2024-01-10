J.T. Poston Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
After he placed 21st in this tournament in 2023, J.T. Poston has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last five trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Poston has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 42nd.
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished 21st after posting a score of -11.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Poston's Recent Performances
- Poston has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Poston has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 3.433 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of 4.652 in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081 (118th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.0 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston ranked 47th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.296, while he ranked 46th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.83%.
- On the greens, Poston registered a 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 29th on TOUR, while he ranked 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He broke par 22.72% of the time (67th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.0
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|68.83%
|75.56%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.78
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|67
|22.72%
|30.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.17%
|10.00%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Poston's Best Finishes
- Poston teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Poston's best performance came at the 3M Open, where he shot -17 and finished second.
- Poston collected 907 points last season, placing 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.968 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.194 (he finished third in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 2.890 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Poston recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.294, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) in July 2023 at the 3M Open. That ranked second in the field.
Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.081
|-1.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.296
|2.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.038
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.395
|3.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.647
|4.652
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Poston's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|20
|67-69-63-71
|-14
|38
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|67
|74-72-71-74
|+7
|3
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|21
|70-67-66-67
|-12
|37
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|21
|68-69-68-71
|-16
|45
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-66-67-69
|-11
|37
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|6
|65-66-66-68
|-23
|86
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|73-68-69-72
|+2
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-68-71-72
|-3
|64
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|74-72-76-70
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|72-70-75-69
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|19
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.