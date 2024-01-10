Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
After he placed 48th in this tournament in 2023, Hideki Matsuyama has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Matsuyama has played the Sony Open in Hawaii five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -16, and his average finish has been 21st.
- Matsuyama last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing 48th with a score of -7.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Matsuyama's Recent Performances
- Matsuyama has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has an average of -2.751 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging -3.518 Strokes Gained: Total.
Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 (81st) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama ranked 12th on TOUR with an average of 0.609 per round. Additionally, he ranked 105th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.86%.
- On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 119th last season, while he averaged 28.77 putts per round (66th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|297.2
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.86%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.77
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|102
|21.78%
|20.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.01%
|15.19%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Matsuyama's Best Finishes
- Matsuyama teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times (76%).
- Last season Matsuyama's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished fifth at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Matsuyama's 742 points last season ranked him 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.333 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.652.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.476.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.696), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.215) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.086
|-0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.609
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.324
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.119
|-2.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.902
|-3.518
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Matsuyama's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-72-75-65
|-7
|28
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|40
|71-69-66-71
|-3
|14
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|34
|71-71-71-67
|-4
|21
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|21
|67-70-67-72
|-16
|45
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|48
|68-69-65-71
|-7
|8
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|70-73-69-69
|-7
|78
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|29
|74-68-67-70
|-5
|28
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|74-70-67-68
|-9
|120
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|70-72-68-71
|-7
|49
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-70-70-75
|-2
|53
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|72-71-70-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|72-65-75-76
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|MC
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.