Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Matsuyama has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.

Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Matsuyama has an average of -2.751 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.