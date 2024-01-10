PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he placed 48th in this tournament in 2023, Hideki Matsuyama has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Matsuyama has played the Sony Open in Hawaii five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -16, and his average finish has been 21st.
    • Matsuyama last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing 48th with a score of -7.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Matsuyama's Recent Performances

    • Matsuyama has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
    • Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -2.751 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging -3.518 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 (81st) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama ranked 12th on TOUR with an average of 0.609 per round. Additionally, he ranked 105th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.86%.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 119th last season, while he averaged 28.77 putts per round (66th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance127297.2300.3
    Greens in Regulation %10566.86%66.67%
    Putts Per Round6628.7729.9
    Par Breakers10221.78%20.74%
    Bogey Avoidance1412.01%15.19%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Matsuyama's Best Finishes

    • Matsuyama teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times (76%).
    • Last season Matsuyama's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished fifth at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Matsuyama's 742 points last season ranked him 57th in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.333 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.652.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.476.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.696), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.215) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.086-0.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6090.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.324-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.119-2.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.902-3.518

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Matsuyama's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2569-72-75-65-728
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4071-69-66-71-314
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina3471-71-71-67-421
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions2167-70-67-72-1645
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4868-69-65-71-78
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open970-73-69-69-778
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2974-68-67-70-528
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-78+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship574-70-67-68-9120
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1570-72-68-71-749
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-70-70-75-253
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-67-70-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship2972-71-70-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1672-65-75-76E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-69-67-75+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1369-64-65-66-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipMC71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

