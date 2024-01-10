Grayson Murray Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Grayson Murray enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after missing the cut in the tournament in 2021 at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Murray missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2021.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Murray's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Murray has finished first once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Murray has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.
- Grayson Murray has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Murray has an average of 1.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Murray is averaging 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
Murray's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.3
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.23%
|71.37%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.90
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.68%
|24.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.87%
|11.97%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Murray's Best Finishes
- Murray took part in 11 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut four times (36.4%).
- Last season Murray's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished sixth at the John Deere Classic.
- Murray ranked 170th in the FedExCup standings with 172 points last season.
Murray's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.038
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Murray's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-74-78
|+9
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|70-71-68-68
|-11
|29
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|64-70-69-65
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|7
|70-70-63-67
|-18
|53
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|5
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.