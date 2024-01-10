Grayson Murray Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Over his last five events, Murray has finished first once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Murray has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.

Grayson Murray has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Murray has an average of 1.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.