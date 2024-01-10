PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Garrick Higgo struggled, failing to make the cut at Accordia Golf Narashino CC. He is looking for better results in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Higgo is playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Higgo's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Higgo has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Higgo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 326.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has an average of 3.691 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of 1.700 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance27310.8326.5
    Greens in Regulation %10366.88%64.53%
    Putts Per Round9729.0128.5
    Par Breakers7122.60%27.35%
    Bogey Avoidance7313.65%11.11%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Higgo's Best Finishes

    • Last season Higgo played 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 57.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Higgo put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot -22 and finished 11th (five shots back of the winner).
    • With 586 points last season, Higgo finished 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.5091.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.291-2.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.098-1.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1013.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.2211.700

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Higgo's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship370-66-68-68-16190
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship2968-68-74-64-1026
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC78-74+12--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 19-22The American Express1167-68-68-63-2261
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open5366-76-72-78+46
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-68-74-68-838
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2975-66-66-70-322
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4470-73-68-74-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5871-72-69-76+45
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-75+64
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-66-73-67-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3069-68-68-65-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-73-71-75+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-69-72-73-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPMC82+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.