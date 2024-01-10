Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Garrick Higgo struggled, failing to make the cut at Accordia Golf Narashino CC. He is looking for better results in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Higgo is playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii for the first time in the past five years.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Higgo's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Higgo has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Higgo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 326.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has an average of 3.691 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of 1.700 in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|310.8
|326.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|66.88%
|64.53%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|71
|22.60%
|27.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|13.65%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Higgo's Best Finishes
- Last season Higgo played 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 57.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Higgo put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot -22 and finished 11th (five shots back of the winner).
- With 586 points last season, Higgo finished 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.509
|1.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.291
|-2.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.098
|-1.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.101
|3.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.221
|1.700
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Higgo's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|190
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|68-68-74-64
|-10
|26
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|11
|67-68-68-63
|-22
|61
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|53
|66-76-72-78
|+4
|6
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-68-74-68
|-8
|38
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|75-66-66-70
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|70-73-68-74
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|58
|71-72-69-76
|+4
|5
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-75
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-66-73-67
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-73-71-75
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|MC
|82
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.