Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.217. He finished 30th in that tournament.

van Rooyen put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.096.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance last season was in January 2023 at The American Express, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.478. He finished sixth in that event.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.980 (his best mark last season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.