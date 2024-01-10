PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Erik van Rooyen seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He took 20th at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2022.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, van Rooyen has an average score of -13, with an average finish of 20th.
    • van Rooyen finished 20th (with a score of -13) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    van Rooyen's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has finished first once.
    • van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -16 in his last five events.
    • Erik van Rooyen has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen is averaging 1.072 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen is averaging 4.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • van Rooyen had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 last season, which ranked 84th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, van Rooyen ranked 95th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.056, while he ranked 61st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.38%.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.21, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 23.43% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance59304.9304.7
    Greens in Regulation %6168.38%79.17%
    Putts Per Round13329.2128.6
    Par Breakers4023.43%31.39%
    Bogey Avoidance16115.46%8.06%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    van Rooyen's Best Finishes

    • van Rooyen, who participated in 27 tournaments last season, secured one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -27 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • van Rooyen ranked 135th in the FedExCup standings with 275 points last season.

    van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.217. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • van Rooyen put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.096.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance last season was in January 2023 at The American Express, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.478. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.980 (his best mark last season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
    • van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.906) in January 2023 at The American Express. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0632.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0562.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green179-0.367-1.961
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.1681.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.4154.414

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    van Rooyen's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship3566-66-72-71-917
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC75+5--
    January 19-22The American Express665-72-66-62-2386
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC76-68-73+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5072-69-74-68-17
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC77-77+14--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open3271-68-72-69-816
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1070-73-71-67-364
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5669-72-71-74-24
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-72-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3364-66-72-74-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-77+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6872-63-73-73+13
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-71-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-67E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.