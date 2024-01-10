Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Erik van Rooyen seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He took 20th at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2022.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last two trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, van Rooyen has an average score of -13, with an average finish of 20th.
- van Rooyen finished 20th (with a score of -13) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2022).
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
van Rooyen's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has finished first once.
- van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -16 in his last five events.
- Erik van Rooyen has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging 1.072 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging 4.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- van Rooyen had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 last season, which ranked 84th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, van Rooyen ranked 95th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.056, while he ranked 61st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.38%.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.21, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 23.43% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.38%
|79.17%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.21
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|40
|23.43%
|31.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|15.46%
|8.06%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
van Rooyen's Best Finishes
- van Rooyen, who participated in 27 tournaments last season, secured one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -27 and won the title (his only win last season).
- van Rooyen ranked 135th in the FedExCup standings with 275 points last season.
van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.217. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- van Rooyen put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.096.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance last season was in January 2023 at The American Express, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.478. He finished sixth in that event.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.980 (his best mark last season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
- van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.906) in January 2023 at The American Express. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.063
|2.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.056
|2.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.367
|-1.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.168
|1.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.415
|4.414
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
van Rooyen's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|35
|66-66-72-71
|-9
|17
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|75
|+5
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|6
|65-72-66-62
|-23
|86
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|76-68-73
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|72-69-74-68
|-1
|7
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-68-72-69
|-8
|16
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-73-71-67
|-3
|64
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|56
|69-72-71-74
|-2
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|64-66-72-74
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
