8H AGO

Davis Riley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    In his last competition at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Davis Riley concluded the weekend at -11, good for a 52nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 looking for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Riley finished 20th (with a score of -13) in his only appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in recent years (in 2022).
    • When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Riley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Riley has an average finish of 39th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Riley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.
    • Davis Riley has averaged 311.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Riley is averaging -1.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Riley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season, which ranked 105th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranked 52nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley had a 0.361 mark (40th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Riley's -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 125th on TOUR last season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranked 94th. He broke par 22.33% of the time (81st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance52305.9311.7
    Greens in Regulation %13166.01%71.30%
    Putts Per Round9429.0029.3
    Par Breakers8122.33%29.32%
    Bogey Avoidance17515.96%12.96%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Riley's Best Finishes

    • Riley teed off in 33 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times (54.5%).
    • Last season Riley put up his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished eighth with a score of -6 (three shots back of the winner).
    • Riley ranked 54th in the FedExCup standings with 768 points last season.

    Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.634 mark ranked in the field.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.099 (he finished 54th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.961.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.229). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.422) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.017-2.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3610.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green173-0.3230.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.1330.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.112-1.651

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Riley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship1966-71-70-71-1043
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6775-73-67-68+34
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5272-75-72-66+16
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship2167-67-68-68-1438
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open2771-64-71-72-227
    November 17-20The RSM Classic4668-69-69-69-79
    January 19-22The American Express6570-67-69-71-114
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-73-73+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-74+5--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2971-67-67-72-322
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard870-69-77-66-686
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-77+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1969-68-72-74-140
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC78+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5467-78-78-72+77
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4570-63-74-64-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-72-71-65-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

