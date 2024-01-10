Davis Riley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
In his last competition at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Davis Riley concluded the weekend at -11, good for a 52nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 looking for an improved score.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Riley finished 20th (with a score of -13) in his only appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in recent years (in 2022).
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Riley's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Riley has an average finish of 39th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Riley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.
- Davis Riley has averaged 311.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Riley is averaging -1.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Riley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season, which ranked 105th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranked 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley had a 0.361 mark (40th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Riley's -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 125th on TOUR last season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranked 94th. He broke par 22.33% of the time (81st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|305.9
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|66.01%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|81
|22.33%
|29.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|175
|15.96%
|12.96%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Riley's Best Finishes
- Riley teed off in 33 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times (54.5%).
- Last season Riley put up his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished eighth with a score of -6 (three shots back of the winner).
- Riley ranked 54th in the FedExCup standings with 768 points last season.
Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.634 mark ranked in the field.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.099 (he finished 54th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.961.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.229). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.422) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.017
|-2.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.361
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.323
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.133
|0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.112
|-1.651
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Riley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|19
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|43
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|75-73-67-68
|+3
|4
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|52
|72-75-72-66
|+1
|6
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|21
|67-67-68-68
|-14
|38
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|27
|71-64-71-72
|-2
|27
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|46
|68-69-69-69
|-7
|9
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|65
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|4
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-73-73
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|71-67-67-72
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|70-69-77-66
|-6
|86
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|40
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|54
|67-78-78-72
|+7
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.