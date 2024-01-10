PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
David Lipsky Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

David Lipsky Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    David Lipsky hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 13th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Lipsky's average finish has been fourth, and his average score -14, over his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Lipsky last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of -14.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Lipsky's Recent Performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • David Lipsky has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -1.522 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -2.838 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lipsky .

    Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance162292.7296.6
    Greens in Regulation %8967.48%70.14%
    Putts Per Round15829.4429.6
    Par Breakers13221.14%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance15515.16%12.85%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lipsky's Best Finishes

    • Last season Lipsky played 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 54.5%.
    • Last season Lipsky had his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot -14 and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
    • Lipsky ranked 98th in the FedExCup standings with 450 points last season.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.133-2.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3300.865
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.059-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-0.466-1.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.210-2.838

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lipsky's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-82+7--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open4469-68-71-65-119
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4069-69-69-70-314
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship1066-70-66-66-1665
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open2266-73-70-67-438
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC76+6--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii465-66-66-69-14115
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC72-71-66-7--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC70-76-72+3--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-68+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6268-71-74-75+45
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6572-73-69-78+44
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-80+12--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3672-70-70-73+116
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-71-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6071-68-72-70-35
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1667-69-69-73-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1269-69-72-77-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-67-70-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 27-303M Open4369-64-70-73-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-71-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3069-69-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5170-67-71-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

