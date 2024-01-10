David Lipsky Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
David Lipsky hits the links January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club after a 13th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Lipsky's average finish has been fourth, and his average score -14, over his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Lipsky last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of -14.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Lipsky's Recent Performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lipsky has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- David Lipsky has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -1.522 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -2.838 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|292.7
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|67.48%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.44
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|132
|21.14%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|15.16%
|12.85%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lipsky's Best Finishes
- Last season Lipsky played 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 54.5%.
- Last season Lipsky had his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot -14 and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
- Lipsky ranked 98th in the FedExCup standings with 450 points last season.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.133
|-2.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.330
|0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.059
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.466
|-1.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.210
|-2.838
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lipsky's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-82
|+7
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|69-68-71-65
|-11
|9
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|40
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|14
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|66-70-66-66
|-16
|65
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|22
|66-73-70-67
|-4
|38
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|65-66-66-69
|-14
|115
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|72-71-66
|-7
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|70-76-72
|+3
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|62
|68-71-74-75
|+4
|5
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|65
|72-73-69-78
|+4
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|16
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-72-70
|-3
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|67-69-69-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|69-69-72-77
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-67-70-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
