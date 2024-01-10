Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Over his last five tournaments, Hoffman has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Hoffman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.

Charley Hoffman has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hoffman is averaging 0.591 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.