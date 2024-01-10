Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Charley Hoffman enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 13th-place finish in The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia his last time in competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hoffman has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of -16.
- In 2021, Hoffman finished 14th (with a score of -16) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Hoffman's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoffman has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Hoffman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.
- Charley Hoffman has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman is averaging 0.591 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 1.920 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoffman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|306.1
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.38%
|74.21%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.59
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|146
|20.64%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.17%
|7.54%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hoffman's Best Finishes
- Last season Hoffman played 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 40%.
- Last season Hoffman's best performance came when he shot -11 and finished 12th at the Wyndham Championship.
- Hoffman accumulated 246 points last season, which placed him 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.037
|1.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.408
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.006
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.485
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.119
|1.920
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hoffman's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|26
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|68-68-67-71
|-10
|12
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|2
|56-62-65
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-72
|-6
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|70-70-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|52
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|73-69-71-69
|-6
|37
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|71-67-68-74
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|71-67-75-73
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.