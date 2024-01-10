PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Betting Profile

    Charley Hoffman enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 13th-place finish in The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia his last time in competition.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hoffman has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of -16.
    • In 2021, Hoffman finished 14th (with a score of -16) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hoffman's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hoffman has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Hoffman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.
    • Charley Hoffman has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman is averaging 0.591 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 1.920 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoffman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance50306.1308.4
    Greens in Regulation %6168.38%74.21%
    Putts Per Round17329.5929.3
    Par Breakers14620.64%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.17%7.54%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hoffman's Best Finishes

    • Last season Hoffman played 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 40%.
    • Last season Hoffman's best performance came when he shot -11 and finished 12th at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Hoffman accumulated 246 points last season, which placed him 141st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0371.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4080.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.006-0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-0.4850.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.1191.920

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hoffman's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship2967-66-71-70-1026
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship4268-68-67-71-1012
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC72-71+3--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    December 9-11QBE Shootout256-62-65E--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC67-71-72-6--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-80+4--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4870-70-72-72-38
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1468-71-66-71-852
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC71-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-77+7--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2273-69-71-69-637
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta5571-67-68-74-46
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4971-67-75-73+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-69-73-72-74
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4565-69-70-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-62-65-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

