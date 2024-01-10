Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Ramey has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting.