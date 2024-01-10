PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    In his last competition at the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, Nevada, Chad Ramey finished the weekend at -9, good for a 46th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 looking for better results.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ramey has an average finish of 54th, and an average score of -6.
    • In 2023, Ramey finished 54th (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Ramey's Recent Performances

    • Ramey has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Ramey is averaging 2.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance148294.3301.7
    Greens in Regulation %10766.83%74.38%
    Putts Per Round7128.8229.5
    Par Breakers9122.00%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance12414.41%11.73%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Ramey's Best Finishes

    • Ramey, who played 33 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Ramey's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot -3 and finished 12th in that event.
    • Ramey ranked 117th in the FedExCup standings with 362 points last season.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0150.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.2391.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.079-0.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3160.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.0162.396

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Ramey's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC77-76+9--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2867-66-69-69-1325
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6974-67-69-74+43
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC68-73-1--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3871-76-72-71-220
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii5468-70-72-64-66
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7065-76-73-75+23
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC78-70+6--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-72+4--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC70-72+2--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2764-75-68-76-531
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2770-71-68-75E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-74+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-71-70-71-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-71-69-67-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC88-74+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-70+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3866-70-66-68-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-69-69-66-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

