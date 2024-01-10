Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
In his last competition at the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, Nevada, Chad Ramey finished the weekend at -9, good for a 46th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 looking for better results.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ramey has an average finish of 54th, and an average score of -6.
- In 2023, Ramey finished 54th (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Ramey's Recent Performances
- Ramey has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ramey is averaging 2.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.3
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|66.83%
|74.38%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|91
|22.00%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|14.41%
|11.73%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Ramey's Best Finishes
- Ramey, who played 33 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Ramey's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot -3 and finished 12th in that event.
- Ramey ranked 117th in the FedExCup standings with 362 points last season.
Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.015
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.239
|1.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.079
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.316
|0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.016
|2.396
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Ramey's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-69-69
|-13
|25
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|69
|74-67-69-74
|+4
|3
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|38
|71-76-72-71
|-2
|20
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|54
|68-70-72-64
|-6
|6
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|65-76-73-75
|+2
|3
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|64-75-68-76
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|70-71-68-75
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71
|-1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-71-69-67
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|88-74
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
