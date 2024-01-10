Carson Young Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Young has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.

Carson Young has averaged 293.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Young is averaging -1.058 Strokes Gained: Putting.