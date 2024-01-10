Carson Young Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young will appear in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii from January 11-14 after a 71st-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Young missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his only recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Young's Recent Performances
- Young has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.
- Carson Young has averaged 293.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -1.058 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -1.004 in his past five tournaments.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|295.6
|293.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|69.58%
|78.82%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.22
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|110
|21.60%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|13.69%
|7.99%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Young's Best Finishes
- Young took part in 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Last season Young had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of -16 (five shots back of the winner).
- Young earned 397 points last season, which placed him 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.086
|1.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.066
|0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|185
|-0.425
|-2.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.124
|-1.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.149
|-1.004
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Young's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|77
|72-70-76-72
|+2
|2
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|53
|70-67-71-68
|-8
|7
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|75-78
|+13
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-74
|-7
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|65-70-73-69
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|63-67-71-71
|-16
|93
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|9
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|67-71-65-69
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|70-68-63-66
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-66-65-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
