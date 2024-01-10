PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Carson Young Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young will appear in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii from January 11-14 after a 71st-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Young at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Young missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his only recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Young has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.
    • Carson Young has averaged 293.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -1.058 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -1.004 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance142295.6293.1
    Greens in Regulation %2769.58%78.82%
    Putts Per Round13529.2230.4
    Par Breakers11021.60%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance7913.69%7.99%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young took part in 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Last season Young had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of -16 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Young earned 397 points last season, which placed him 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0861.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0660.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green185-0.425-2.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.124-1.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.149-1.004

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Young's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship7772-70-76-72+22
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-70-3--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship5370-67-71-68-87
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC75-78+13--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC73-69E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-74+3--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC67-68-74-7--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-76+6--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC69-77+2--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2965-70-73-69-322
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open363-67-71-71-1693
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3873-70-69-71-59
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-68-69-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1567-71-65-69-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1470-68-63-66-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2169-66-75-69-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4371-69-71-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-66-65-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5269-68-70-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

