Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Yuan has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Yuan has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been -13.

Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting.