8H AGO

Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Carl Yuan will compete in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii from January 11-14 after a 68th-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Yuan has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -11 and finishing 21st.
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Yuan's Recent Performances

    • Yuan has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Yuan has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -13.
    • Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yuan has an average of 2.845 in his past five tournaments.
    Yuan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance47306.8304.3
    Greens in Regulation %9467.26%72.84%
    Putts Per Round11729.1129.0
    Par Breakers5323.02%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance14414.88%10.80%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Yuan's Best Finishes

    • Yuan last season took part in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Last season Yuan's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -20 and finished fourth.
    • Yuan's 199 points last season placed him 156th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1711.792
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.1640.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.2120.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.148-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.3512.845

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Yuan's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC68-73-1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open3567-66-77-69-120
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3970-68-69-66-915
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii2170-65-66-68-1137
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC70-73-72-1--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC72-69-78+4--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC70-72+2--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6372-70-74-74+64
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta5569-68-74-69-46
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-75+3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1868-67-74-70-948
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-73+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1470-66-64-71-1755
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-67E--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7369-67-73-77+63
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6872-69-77-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-66-67-72-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5275-64-70-67-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

