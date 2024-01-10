Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Carl Yuan will compete in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii from January 11-14 after a 68th-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Yuan has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -11 and finishing 21st.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Yuan's Recent Performances
- Yuan has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Yuan has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -13.
- Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yuan has an average of 2.845 in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.8
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|67.26%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.11
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|53
|23.02%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|14.88%
|10.80%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Yuan's Best Finishes
- Yuan last season took part in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Yuan's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -20 and finished fourth.
- Yuan's 199 points last season placed him 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.171
|1.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.164
|0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.212
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.148
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.351
|2.845
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Yuan's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|35
|67-66-77-69
|-1
|20
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|39
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|15
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|37
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-73-72
|-1
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-69-78
|+4
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|72-70-74-74
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-67-74-70
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|70-66-64-71
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.