Cam Davis Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Cam Davis shot -9 and took 32nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club January 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Davis has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -10.
- In 2023, Davis finished 32nd (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Davis' Recent Performances
- Davis has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Davis has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
- Cam Davis has averaged 307.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has an average of 2.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 2.345 Strokes Gained: Total.
Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Davis put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.514 last season (17th on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranked 26th, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranked 150th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis ranked 75th on TOUR with a mark of 0.160.
- On the greens, Davis' -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 123rd last season, while he averaged 28.97 putts per round (91st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|311.0
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|67.77%
|73.89%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.97
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|59
|22.89%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.55%
|9.17%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Davis' Best Finishes
- Davis participated in 28 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 60.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Davis' best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -17 and finished third.
- Davis' 685 points last season placed him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where his 4.629 mark ranked second in the field.
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.923.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.519.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Davis recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.400, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
- Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.226) in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.514
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.160
|-0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.191
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.127
|2.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.738
|2.345
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Davis' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|37
|67-66-68-71
|-12
|16
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|29
|70-67-69-69
|-5
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|13
|66-66-73-70
|-9
|55
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|32
|66-70-68-67
|-9
|20
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|72-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-70-67-74
|-8
|89
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-66
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.