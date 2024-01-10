Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Callum Tarren didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Tarren missed the cut (with a score of -4) in his only recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Tarren's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 32nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Tarren has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 317.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -1.542 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Tarren is averaging 1.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|312.0
|317.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|67.68%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.29
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|119
|21.44%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.58%
|12.15%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Tarren's Best Finishes
- Tarren teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Tarren had his best performance at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course). He shot -13 and finished seventh (eight shots back of the winner).
- With 474 points last season, Tarren ranked 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.188
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.168
|2.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.229
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.188
|-1.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.061
|1.249
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Tarren's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|72-68-68-69
|-11
|54
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|26
|73-66-70-68
|-3
|34
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|2
|64-68-69-64
|-17
|208
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-70
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-69-72-75
|-1
|32
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|73-74-64-77
|+1
|4
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-71-72-74
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|71-67-79-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|67-69-63-70
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
