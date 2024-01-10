Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 32nd.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Tarren has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.

Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 317.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -1.542 Strokes Gained: Putting.