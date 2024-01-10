PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Callum Tarren didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Tarren missed the cut (with a score of -4) in his only recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Tarren's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 32nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Tarren has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 317.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -1.542 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Tarren is averaging 1.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance19312.0317.2
    Greens in Regulation %8367.68%72.22%
    Putts Per Round14229.2929.9
    Par Breakers11921.44%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance6713.58%12.15%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Tarren's Best Finishes

    • Tarren teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Tarren had his best performance at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course). He shot -13 and finished seventh (eight shots back of the winner).
    • With 474 points last season, Tarren ranked 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.188-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1682.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.2290.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.188-1.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.0611.249

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Tarren's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship1372-68-68-69-1154
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-70-3--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open2673-66-70-68-334
    November 17-20The RSM Classic264-68-69-64-17208
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC71-67-70-8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2571-69-72-75-132
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6573-74-64-77+14
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-80+10--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC75-72+7--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-76+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-68-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-77+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-71-72-74+34
    May 18-21PGA Championship2971-67-79-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4369-72-73-70-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3367-69-63-70-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2967-68-71-69-1327
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

