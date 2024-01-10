Brendon Todd Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Brendon Todd will appear January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. In his last tournament he finished 33rd in The Sentry, shooting -18 at Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Todd has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of -9.
- In 2023, Todd finished 21st (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Todd's Recent Performances
- Todd has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Todd has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 275.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 1.111 Strokes Gained: Total.
Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Todd put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.348 last season, which ranked 164th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (282.0 yards) ranked 188th, and his 67.9% driving accuracy average ranked eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Todd sported a 0.200 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Todd delivered a 0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|188
|282.0
|275.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|66.19%
|74.44%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|28.12
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|65
|22.76%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.59%
|7.22%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Todd's Best Finishes
- Todd last season took part in 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season Todd's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot -15 and finished second in that event.
- With 973 points last season, Todd ranked 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.707 (he finished 27th in that tournament).
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking second in the field at 7.020. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.367. He finished eighth in that event.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.315, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023. That ranked second in the field.
Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.348
|-2.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.200
|1.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.454
|1.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.441
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.735
|1.111
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Todd's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|9
|71-71-68-68
|-10
|75
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-68-69-65
|-13
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|7
|68-67-69-69
|-11
|83
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|53
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|7
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|65-68-71-65
|-11
|37
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-70
|-8
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|70-69-68-65
|-15
|245
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|75-69-76-69
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|71-69-74-69
|-5
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-67-75-76
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-67-68-75
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-71-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
