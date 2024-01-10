Brendon Todd Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.707 (he finished 27th in that tournament).

Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking second in the field at 7.020. In that tournament, he finished seventh.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.367. He finished eighth in that event.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.315, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.