8H AGO

Brendon Todd Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

    Brendon Todd will appear January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. In his last tournament he finished 33rd in The Sentry, shooting -18 at Plantation Course at Kapalua.

    Latest odds for Todd at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Todd has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of -9.
    • In 2023, Todd finished 21st (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Todd's Recent Performances

    • Todd has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Todd has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 275.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 1.111 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Todd .

    Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Todd put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.348 last season, which ranked 164th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (282.0 yards) ranked 188th, and his 67.9% driving accuracy average ranked eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Todd sported a 0.200 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Todd delivered a 0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance188282.0275.7
    Greens in Regulation %12866.19%74.44%
    Putts Per Round728.1228.7
    Par Breakers6522.76%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance711.59%7.22%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Todd's Best Finishes

    • Todd last season took part in 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season Todd's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot -15 and finished second in that event.
    • With 973 points last season, Todd ranked 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.707 (he finished 27th in that tournament).
    • Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking second in the field at 7.020. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.367. He finished eighth in that event.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.315, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023. That ranked second in the field.

    Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.348-2.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.2001.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4541.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4410.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.7351.111

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Todd's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship971-71-68-68-1075
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2869-68-69-65-1325
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina768-67-69-69-1183
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship5367-68-74-67-87
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii2165-68-71-65-1137
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC68-70-70-8--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am270-69-68-65-15245
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-73+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3975-69-76-69+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2771-69-74-69-531
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-67-75-76E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5170-67-68-75-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-68-65-71-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-71-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3468-69-73-72-621
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

