Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five appearances, Snedeker has an average finish of 54th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Snedeker has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been -6.

In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five starts.

Snedeker has an average of 3.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.