Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Brandt Snedeker seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He finished 36th at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2022.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Snedeker has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of -9.
- Snedeker last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022, finishing 36th with a score of -11.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Snedeker's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Snedeker has an average finish of 54th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Snedeker has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Snedeker has an average of 3.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker is averaging 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.5
|291.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.19%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.35%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.58%
|9.88%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Snedeker's Best Finishes
- Snedeker, who played 10 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Last season Snedeker's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he shot +4 and finished 41st.
- Snedeker's 35 points last season placed him 221st in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|3.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.028
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Snedeker's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|59
|70-69-72-75
|-2
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.