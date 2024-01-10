PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Billy Horschel looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Horschel's average finish has been 37th, and his average score -11, over his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Horschel last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Horschel's Recent Performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five appearances.
    • Billy Horschel has averaged 298.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has an average of 2.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel is averaging 4.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance117298.5298.6
    Greens in Regulation %17364.06%70.83%
    Putts Per Round10329.0330.2
    Par Breakers11321.53%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance19017.19%11.11%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Horschel's Best Finishes

    • Horschel last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Horschel's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished fourth at the Wyndham Championship.
    • With 485 points last season, Horschel ranked 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.2240.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.122-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.0480.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.3262.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0284.839

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Horschel's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina768-67-72-66-1183
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship5670-67-71-69-76
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge1373-70-72-72-1--
    December 9-11QBE Shootout1061-61-70E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3076-71-64-69-1231
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3272-69-69-70-421
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4265-73-68-72-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-75+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament5273-74-74-79+129
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-74+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-74-70-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC84-72+12--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4373-67-71-74+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6569-69-69-73E4
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

