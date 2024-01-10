Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Horschel has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five appearances.

Billy Horschel has averaged 298.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Horschel has an average of 2.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.