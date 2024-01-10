Billy Horschel Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Billy Horschel looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Horschel's average finish has been 37th, and his average score -11, over his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Horschel last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Horschel's Recent Performances
- Horschel has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five appearances.
- Billy Horschel has averaged 298.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has an average of 2.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel is averaging 4.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|298.5
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|173
|64.06%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.03
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|113
|21.53%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|190
|17.19%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Horschel's Best Finishes
- Horschel last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Horschel's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished fourth at the Wyndham Championship.
- With 485 points last season, Horschel ranked 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.224
|0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.122
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.048
|0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.326
|2.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.028
|4.839
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Horschel's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|7
|68-67-72-66
|-11
|83
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|56
|70-67-71-69
|-7
|6
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|73-70-72-72
|-1
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|10
|61-61-70
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|30
|76-71-64-69
|-12
|31
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|72-69-69-70
|-4
|21
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|65-73-68-72
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-74-74-79
|+12
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|84-72
|+12
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|73-67-71-74
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-69-69-73
|E
|4
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|135
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.